CHARLESTON — Coaches from Eureka, El Paso-Gridley, Tri-Valley and Central Catholic are going to be busy on Thursday.

Those four schools combined to qualify 41 entries in the IHSA State Track & Field Meet, which will be held on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. It begins Thursday with the Class 1A semifinals, then continues Friday with Class 2A and 3A semifinals, and finishes Saturday with the state finals in all classes.

Farmington Sectional champion Eureka leads the Bloomington-Normal-area Class 1A teams with with 13 entries. Hornets athletes qualified for state in 13 of the 17 IHSA Track & Field events. Individually, Laurel Munson leads the way for the Hornets — she's ranked third based on sectional results in the long jump, fifth in the 400 and seventh in the 200.

In addition to Munson as an individual, Eureka's best shot at medals are in the relays — the Hornets' 4x800 is ranked second, its 4x100 is fourth and both its 4x200 and 4x400 are in the top 10 going into the meet.

Also competing on Thursday for Eureka will be: Callie Schumacher in the triple jump, Payton Louck in the 100 hurdles, Alayna Garza in the 300 hurdles, Meika Bender in the 1,600 and Claire Albertson in the 800. Naomi Roth will compete in the 3,200 finals on Saturday.

Right behind Eureka with 12 entrants is El Paso-Gridley, which won its sectional. The Titans are led by Aubrey Phillips, who owns the top sectional high jump heading into state and is also an individual qualifier in the 200.

Also competing for El Paso-Gridley will be: Abriel Smith in the long jump, Lizzie Uphoff in the pole vault, Reese Deckard in the high jump, Keyli Cogdal in the 100 hurdles, both Caroline Wettstein and Nellie Melick in the 1,600, and the Titans' 4x200, 4x800, 4x400 and 4x100 relay teams.

Laney Nelson leads Tri-Valley's nine entries, ranking third in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump. Maddy Harris will be in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Also competing for the Vikings will be: Haley Garber in the pole vault, Rylee Bramley in the triple jump, Grace Klessig in the discus, and the Tri-Valley 4x800 and 4x200 relay teams.

Leading Central Catholic's seven entrants is Nora Brady, who is ranked fourth in the 1,600 and 3,200. Also competing for the Saints will be: Makayla Albrecht in the high jump, Faith Banister in the 100, Sophia Yaklich in the 400, and the Central Catholic 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

Also competing on Thursday will be Heyworth's Danielle Struck (800) and Kyra Denning (300 hurdles), and Ridgeview's Meredith Grunloh (high jump).

