BLOOMINGTON — The crowd inside Shirk Center was doing its best to help Isaiah Whitaker as he attempted to break the Class 1A meet record in the boys pole vault during Friday's Illinois Top Times Indoor Track & Field Classic.

Whitaker appreciated the clapping, too.

"It feels nice having the crowd behind you and really pushing you," said the Central Catholic High School freshman.

Whitaker didn't disappoint them, either, as he cleared 16 feet, 6¾ inches on his third attempt.

Not bad for a pitcher/catcher on the Saints' junior varsity baseball team as Whitaker plans to split his time this spring pursuing both sports after playing football in the fall and basketball in the winter.

Whitaker was among four area individual champions — with the other three coming in the girls division — in what many consider the indoor state meet.

Tremont senior Cambria Geyer, an Illinois State recruit, set a personal best in winning the 60-meter hurdles in 9.0 seconds. El Paso-Gridley sophomore Aubrey Phillips cleared 5-5 to capture the high jump while Eureka senior Laurel Munson prevailed in the long jump by leaping 17-11¾.

The Class 2A and 3A meets will be held Saturday.

Whitaker record

Whitaker was excited about breaking the meet record of 16-6 that had stood since 1996. Because of his basketball and baseball duties, this was only his fifth indoor meet of the season.

"I was pretty confident. I was hoping to get it (the record) coming into the meet," he said. "Warmups felt great. I was just ready to get it."

Whitaker set a world record as a 14-year-old last summer when he soared 16-2 during the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina. Then a couple days later he was on the football practice field.

"I've picked up a little speed (since last summer) and it's helped my vault," said Whitaker, who turned 15 in December.

Mike Cockerham, who runs the Flying Dragons Pole Vault Club in Normal and serves as Whitaker's coach, wishes he could have more time with his star pupil. Yet Cockerham wasn't surprised by Whitaker's performance Friday, either.

"When you break a state record it was really good. We have a lot of work to do, but he's got it," said Cockerham. "It's all about training now. He's got a couple flaws we can fix, and there's no telling what could happen."

Whitaker missed three attempts at 17-0¾, but is hopeful by the time of the Class 1A State Meet in late May to be threatening 17-6. The Class 1A State Meet record is 16-8 set by Erie's Kyle Kruthoff in 2019, with the all-time state meet best of 17-6 by Zach Bradford of Bloomington, another Cockerham protegee, at the 2018 Class 3A State Meet.

"I'll get on bigger poles later in the season outdoors and hopefully moving a little better than indoors," said Whitaker.

Whitaker said he usually attends baseball practice first after school if neither sport has a game or meet that day and then try to slide in some pole vaulting work.

"We try to get him in at least two or three days a week," said Cockerham. "We focus primarily on vaulting because I can't get him any other three days to train to vault."

Geyer busy

Geyer had a busy day. She also placed fifth in the 60 dash (8.09) and 200 (26.65) and eighth in the 400 (1:01.97).

"I do feel like I'm in good shape," she said. "I haven't done the 400 in about two years. With a 1:01 I feel very confident going outdoors."

Geyer wanted to break 9 flat in the 60 hurdles and just missed. But she wasn't too worried about it and now is setting her sights on repeating as the 300 hurdles champion at the state meet and maybe doubling in the 100 hurdles, where she finished second in 2022.

Phillips was a state meet qualifier last spring when her best was 5-2. She cleared 5-7 earlier this week.

"I practiced in the offseason and did a lot of lifting," she said. "I'm just trying to work on being consistently around 5-7."

Top five placers

Other area girls to finish in the top five included Makayla Albrecht in the high jump (fourth, 5-2½) for Central Catholic; and Tri-Valley's Laney Nelson in the triple jump (fourth, 33-8) along with Deer Creek-Mackinaw's 4x200 relay (second, 1:50.09) and Eureka's 4x800 relay (third, 10:06.80).

Boys top-five finishers were Eureka's Charlie Bardwell in the 800 (second, 1:58.76); Marcus Czapar in the pole vault (tied second, 13-5¼) and Sam Bushert in the 3,200 (fourth, 9:56.37) of El Paso-Gridley; Cornerstone Christian's Austin Henard in the high jump (third, 21-0¾); Central Catholic's Finan Krenz in the high jump (third, 6-2) and Amir Byrd in the high jump (fifth, 20-11¼); Ridgeview's Dominic Martin in the triple jump (third, 43-6½), high jump (fourth, 6-2) and 60 hurdles (fourth, 8.55); and Nick Feather of Heyworth in the shot put (fifth, 48-11).

In the meet's final event, Ridgeview took second (3:30.83) and Eureka was fifth (3:35.17) in the boys 4x400 relay.

