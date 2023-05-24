CHARLESTON — Central Catholic High School carries two No. 1 seeds into the Boy State Track and Meet Field, which begins with Class 1A qualifying on Thursday at O’Brien Field.

Saints freshman pole vaulter Isaiah Whitaker posted a sectional clearance of 4.88 meters to lead the 1A field.

Central Catholic’s 4x100 relay unit of Sam Keller, TJ Larson, Amir Byrd and Leyton Baker has the top time entering the state meet at 42.71 seconds. The Saints also own the seventh best clocking in the 4x200 relay (1:31.67).

Larson is eighth in the 110 hurdles at 15.57, while Central Catholic high jumper Finan Krenz qualified 15th, and Byrd is 19th in the triple jump.

Ridgeview owns the top seed in the 4x200 relay. Payton Campbell, Alec Thomas, Dominic Martin and Braydon Campbell had a 1:30.33 in sectional action. The Mustangs also are the No. 4 seed in the 4x400 relay and seventh in the 4x100.

Other Ridgeview state qualifiers are Martin (10th in triple jump), Campbell (18th in 100), Micah Coffman (24th in 400), Hoffman (14th in 110 hurdles, 25th in 300 hurdles), Darius Yocum (17th in 110 hurdles, 26th in 300 hurdles) and Jacob Whitehill (36th in high jump).

Eureka’s Charlie Bardwell has the second best 800 time (1:57.13). The Hornets also qualified all four relays led by the 1,600 (10th) and 3,200 (12th).

Other Hornets in the state field are Andrew Perry (11th in 3,200), Carson Gold (14th in long jump, 31st in triple jump), Carson Lehman (15th in 400), Pete Bressner (17th in high jump), Lance Wiegand (18th in high jump), Brady Monk (26th in 1,600) and Craig Shipley (31st in discus).

Marcus Czapa leads the El Paso-Gridley qualifiers with a No. 2 seed in the pole vault.

Other Titans headed to state are Dean Witzig (ninth in 3,200), Sam Bushert (15th in 1,600) and Dante Golden (11th in long jump, 37th in 100). EPG relays are seeded 34th in the 4x100, 24th in the 4x200 and 4x400 and 27th in the 4x800.

Nick Feather of Heyworth has the No. 7 mark in the discus and is 14th in the shot put. Teammate Alex Maas is ninth in the 400, while Hornets relays are 19th in the 4x400 and 4x800.

Blue Ridge has qualifiers in Cole Pemble (20th in long jump) and Matt Schumacher (22nd in shot put).

Additional state participants from the area are LeRoy’s Jack Edmundson (20th in 400), Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (27th in 1,600), Tri-Valley’s Henry Masters (31st in 3,200) and GCMS’ Shawn Schlickman (26th in pole vault).

