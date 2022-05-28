Watch now: Pole vaulters Cruse, Willard take titles at Boys Track and Field Meet

CHARLESTON — Once again, the pole vault was where Pantagraph area competitors thrived Saturday during the Boys State Track and Field Meet at O'Brien Field.

Normal Community's Charles Cruse cleared 16 feet to win the Class 3A boys title. Cornerstone Christian's Ridge Willard repeated as Class 1A champion with a 14-6 effort.

"It was a great day. I can't complain," said Cruse, who failed to clear a height at last year's state. "I came and got what I wanted and jumped an outdoor PR. I'm going back to graduation tonight. It will be a good night."

Willard has battled a groin injury most of the season.

"The plan was to get in and get some jumps in and hopefully I would feel better. It felt great," said Willard, who will attend Indiana Wesleyan. "There definitely was more pressure than last year. No one knew who I was last year."

Pontiac senior DeWayne Johnson earned the Class 2A 110-meter high hurdle crown in 14.07 seconds.

"I was thinking one thing — run fast and punch my heel," said Johnson. "It feels amazing. I got the medal which is something I was shooting for all season and last season."

Lincoln senior Garrett Slack, an Illinois State recruit along with Cruse, was part of two victories. Slack anchored the Railsplitters' 4x400-meter relay to the Class 2A title along with Drake Rutledge, Brenden Heitzig and Jude Toft in 7:51.53.

Slack later set a Class 2A record in the 800, falling after crossing the finish line in 1:51.48. A week ago, Lincoln sophomore Becca Heitzig won the Class 2A girls 800.

"I was planning to stay ahead the entire time," said Slack. "He (Patrick Hilby of Aurora Central Catholic) passed me (at the midway point) and I wanted to hang on until the last 200 because I feel I had a better kick than he did."

Heitzig placed third in the Class 2A 1,600 (4:20.06) as Lincoln finished ninth with 27 points.

Normal West's Charlie Nolan was in position to win the Class 3A triple jump. But Jalen Buckley of Batavia soared 48-7 on the final jump of the competition to overtake Nolan (46-8½).

"It was so stressful. There was nothing I could do but watch," said Nolan, who also finished seventh in the 200.

Nolan and teammate Jonovan Findley missed graduation ceremonies and got their diplomas from West head coach Chad Aubin. Findley and NCHS' Chris Taylor tied for third in the high jump (6-4).

The Ironmen also received a third from junior Alex Sohn in the shot put (58-6).

NCHS placed 10th with 23½ points while West was 18th with 17½ points.

Prairie Central junior Dylan Bazzell placed second in the Class 2A high jump (6-4½) after finishing eighth in the 110 high hurdles. The Hawks' Drew Fehr also placed third in the pole vault (14-7).

This story will be updated.

