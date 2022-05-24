Watch now: Normal West's Charlie Nolan finds triple jump to his liking going to Boys State Track & Field Meet

Charlie Nolan wasn't looking for another event to do during a track and field meet. The Normal West High School senior already was pretty busy.

Yet when Nolan tried triple jump during practice a couple weeks ago, he called over Wildcats head coach Chad Aubin.

"I was kind of messing around. He told me to stop doing it so I didn't hurt myself," said Nolan. "But then he saw I actually jumped kind of far."

Kind of far as in bettering the state qualifying standard.

Nolan has improved at a phenomenal rate in a short period of time. He uncorked a leap of 48 feet, 2¾ inches in sectional last week — only the fourth time he's performed the triple jump — to take the No. 1 seed into the Class 3A State Meet on Friday and Saturday at Charleston's O'Brien Field.

The multitalented Nolan also is seeded second in the high jump (6-4¾) and has a chance to medal in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, too.

Nolan is among several Pantagraph area competitors who could be crowned state champions when the finals in all three classes are held Saturday.

Preliminaries in Class 1A are Thursday, with 2A and 3A prelims Friday.

Here is a preview of the top area competitors in each class.

Class 3A

Nolan was second in the high jump last year while also anchoring the Wildcats' 4x100 relay which took third. He just missed a medal by taking 10th in the 200.

Leslie Fisher set the West school triple jump record at last year's state when he won with a 48-1½ effort. Nolan was shocked when he broke it at the O'Fallon Sectional last Friday, going 2 feet past his previous best.

"I'm kind of learning as I go. With the athleticism I have and with the knowledge Coach will throw me, it makes it kind of easy," said Nolan. "I just put that together and 48-2, I guess. I was kind of in awe."

Aubin said they were trying to figure out during the season where to use Nolan best when sectional rolled around. The triple jump was really a "no brainer," according to Aubin, after watching how rapidly Nolan caught on.

"He's just a phenomenal athlete who can really figure things out quickly," said Aubin. "Just his body awareness and athletic ability is really unmatched by any athlete I've ever coached."

Nolan and senior teammate Jonovan Findley will continue their friendly high jump rivalry. Findley was sixth at state a year ago. Nolan went 6-8 earlier this season until Findley topped that while tying the school record of 6-9 in winning the Big 12 Conference title.

"He (Findley) claims he doesn't care if I have a better PR than him at the time, but he has to because I definitely do," said Nolan, smiling. "Obviously, I'm super happy for him. He's a really good teammate and athlete. Beating him would be decent, but I would be happy for him if he won, too."

Aubin believes Nolan and Findley bring out the best in each other.

"When you get someone jumping 6-7 or 6-8 or 6-9, having someone there next to you doing the same thing pushes you to the next level," said Aubin. "It keeps you driven and not complacent. They do a great job feeding off each other energy-wise and everything else."

If Nolan makes it out of Friday's prelims in the 100 (No. 14 seed at 10.86) and 200 (No. 13 seed at 22.10), it could make for a hectic Saturday.

Nolan, who will join Fisher at Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the fall, is up for the challenge if that happens.

"After doing track for the last seven or eight years, I've kind of realized if I'm in a good mood and I'm positive that's when I do my best," he said. "If I get overly locked in on what I'm doing and I avoid people, that's when I don't do as well. I try to think about doing the best I can."

The Wildcats won't repeat their third-place finish from last season as senior Luke Reinhart in the 800 is their only other competitor.

A team that could duplicate West's 2021 performance is rival Normal Community. The Ironmen, led by seniors Charles Cruse and Tae Atkinson and junior Alex Sohn and Chris Taylor, could be a factor thanks to their field event prowess.

Cruse is the No. 1 seed in the pole vault (15-7½). Sohn comes in at No. 2 in the shot put (60-11½) and third in the discus (176-3¾) after placing fourth and 19th, respectively, at state last year. Taylor is tied for No. 6 in the high jump (6-2¾).

Atkinson leads NCHS on the track. He is seeded No. 10 in the 300 intermediate hurdles (39.89) and 14th in the 110 high hurdles (15.12). The other Ironmen competing are seniors Evan Lowder in the 400 and Tyler Frankowiak in the discus.

Bloomington qualified senior Jack Weltha in the shot put and junior Tyler Petersen in the pole vault.

Class 2A

Three area competitors come in with No. 1 seeds — Streator junior Aneefy Ford in the 100 (10.59), Pontiac senior DeWayne Johnson in the 110 high hurdles (14.18) and Lincoln senior Garrett Slack in the 800 (1:54.20).

Lincoln also carries the top seed by more than seven seconds in the 4x800 relay (7:59.90) with senior Drake Rutledge, junior Brendan Heitzig and freshman Jude Toft joining Slack.

Johnson is seeded fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (40.26) and also will run the 200.

In the triple jump, Prairie Central senior Isaiah Adams is the No. 2 seed (44-11) with Pontiac senior Kodi Davis seventh (43-7¼).

Prairie Central junior Dylan Bazzell has a chance at three medals. He is the No. 6 seed in the 110 hurdles (14.9) and tied for fifth in the high jump (6-1½) after finishing ninth last year. Bazzell also anchors the 4x200 relay (1:32.20) which is tied for the No. 5 seed.

University High senior Ryan Rice is the No. 4 seed in the 800 (1:57.82). Other area performers with top-nine seeds include Streator senior Cade Stevens in the 100 (eighth, 10.94), Olympia senior Owen Dare in the 800 (ninth, 1:59.48), Clinton senior Justin Ackerman in the high jump (tied fifth, 6-1½) and Prairie Central junior Drew Fehr in the pole vault (tied ninth, 13-11¾).

Class 1A

Ridge Willard became Cornerstone Christian's first state champion when he won the pole vault last year with a 15-1½ effort. The senior is poised to repeat after his sectional 14-7¼ earned the No. 1 seed.

Eureka senior JD Standish is the No. 3 seed at 12-9½.

Ridgeview-Lexington's quartet of senior Carter Coffman, junior Alec Thomas and sophomores Payton and Brayden Campbell are positioned to make a run in two relays. They are seeded No. 2 in the 4x400 (3:26.69) and No. 3 in the 4x200 (1:31.43).

Fieldcrest senior Mason Stoeger is the No. 7 seed in the 1,600 (4:31.36) after placing sixth last year. Delavan sophomore Sam Springer is seeded sixth in the 800 (1:59.29).

Heyworth is the No. 7 seed in the 4x800 relay (8:22.55) with Central Catholic 10th (8:31.33). In the discus, Flanagan-Cornell senior Phoenix Cooper is seeded fifth (158-11¾) and Heyworth sophomore Nick Heather eighth (154-4¼).

El Paso-Gridley is the No. 9 seed in the 4x200 relay (1:32.35).

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

