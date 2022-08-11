Watch now: Isaiah Whitaker moving on to next sport after setting world pole vault record for 14-year-olds

BLOOMINGTON — Isaiah Whitaker had just come off Bill Hundman Memorial Stadium's field after Central Catholic High School's morning football practice earlier this week. Another sport season was beginning for him.

Nearby, the freshman's brother was asked about what it's like living with a 14-year-old world-record holder.

"It's pretty impressive. He walks around like he owns the place," said senior Ian Whitaker, smiling. "He deserves it. Props to him. He worked hard for it."

Isaiah Whitaker soared 16 feet, 2 inches in the pole vault during the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games last Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina. That broke the previous world mark for 14-year-olds of 16-1¾ set by Sasha Zhoya of France in 2017.

"It was kind of a surprise, but I was looking to get it going into the meet," said Whitaker. "But me and Coach (Mike Cockerham) were going for it the whole year."

Cockerham, who runs the highly successful Flying Dragons Pole Vault Club in Normal, was fairly confident Whitaker would become a world record holder.

"Isaiah is a very talented young man," said Cockerham. "I told him at the beginning of the year, when his PR was 14-7 or whatever, that by the end of the year you're probably going to be right at world record if not better. But you just have to continue to work hard."

Whitaker cleared 15 feet to set an Illinois Elementary School Association record during the state meet in May while competing for Corpus Christi Catholic School.

After that, Cockerham said he switched Whitaker to a 15-foot pole for a meet in Michigan. Whitaker cleared 15-3 and "it went from there," said Cockerham.

Whitaker then used a 15-7 pole a week later in the Friday Night Vault held at Bloomington High School. He went 15-10 to set a U.S. national 14-year-old mark.

"I said the next step is the world record," said Cockerham. "We were looking at that for quite a while, and we went to JO (Junior Olympics) and it all worked. That's what you hope."

Whitaker also set an AAU national record for 15-16 year olds (the age group he competed with in North Carolina). The previous record of 15-9¾ stood since 1987.

Whitaker is taking a break from vaulting until October when he will head back into The Den at the Flying Dragons Club to get ready for some national winter indoor competitions.

But don't think Whitaker will be taking it easy.

Far from it.

Whitaker's plan this school year is to play four sports at Central Catholic — football in the fall, basketball in the winter (along with indoor track) before double duty with track and field and baseball in the spring.

"I probably need to train a little more (for pole vault) because I can't get in there now with all the sports," he said. "Hopefully by my senior year I'll cut them down a little bit."

Whitaker said he's only played competitive football once before as a seventh grader.

"He loves sports. The family loves sports," said Ian Whitaker. "Our dad played football and our brother (Isaac) is playing football at (Illinois) Wesleyan now. So football is in the family."

It was while watching his older brothers do the pole vault that Isaiah Whitaker became interested.

"I thought it looked kind of cool, so I had to try it. I ended up kind of good at it," he said. "It was really fun getting up in the air and landing on a mat."

Cockerham said he realizes because Whitaker is a multisport athlete they "have to take of every opportunity we have" during pole vault training sessions.

"He's tall, he's fast, he's agile and he's somewhat fearless," said Cockerham.

Cockerham believes Whitaker could be going even higher if he concentrated all his energy on the pole vault. But he respects Whitaker's desire to compete in as many sports as he wants.

Eventually, Cockerham said he would like to see Whitaker maybe cut down to two sports or just track and field. Whitaker also ran the 400 meters and a couple relays for Corpus Christi.

"I've already had college coaches from across the country contact me about him," said Cockerham. "He's got a full-ride scholarship to college if he continues."

Whitaker's goal this school year is to become a state champion in the Class 1A State Track and Field Meet in the spring. You have to like his chances.

Cornerstone Christian's Ridge Willard repeated as Class 1A champion in May with a 14-6 effort. Normal Community's Charles Cruse was the Class 3A champ, clearing 16-0.

When spring rolls around, Whitaker knows he might have to make a choice between two sports on some days.

"I'll lean more for track if it is conflicting," he said.