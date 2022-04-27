Watch now: Ince's breathtaking final lap, other takeaways from Intercity Track & Field Meet

BLOOMINGTON — Ali Ince usually isn't denied on the track. She wanted to set Normal Community High School's record in the 400-meter dash during the Intercity Track & Field Meet on Tuesday at Fred Carlton Field.

Naturally, the sophomore standout accomplished that in 56.04 seconds. Ince kept it pretty conservative — for her, at least — in cruising to victories in the 800 (2:19.95) and 1,600 (5:09.48), knowing the 4x400 relay to end the meet might be crucial.

"I'll go hard in that, too," Ince promised after the 1,600.

Did she ever.

Ince made up a huge deficit on the anchor leg with a blistering 54.3 split to give NCHS the win. The Iron needed it, too, as they finished tied with University High for the girls title with 108 points each.

"She's unreal. I knew we had a chance with Ali," said NCHS head coach Marcus Mann. "Last year at (Class 3A) state when she came back 60 meters behind and won that race for us, I knew that girl can do anything she puts her mind to. She still surprises me even though I can't be surprised by it."

The boys portion of the meet wasn't close. Charlie Nolan's three individual victories led the way for defending champion Normal West as the Wildcats scored 143 points to finish well ahead of runner-up NCHS (87).

"It's exciting to have so many kids out this year. We had less out last year with the short season," said West head coach Chad Aubin, whose 2021 squad placed third in the Class 3A State Meet. "That gives us a lot of depth. We have fun and work hard. It's fun watching them compete, do their best, get PRs and all that good stuff."

Here are four other takeaways from the long meet, which included junior varsity boys and girls, that finished seven hours after its 2 p.m. start.

Barr the door

U High's Anna Barr joined Ince in winning three individual girls events.

Barr started her victory tour in her first 100 hurdles race of the season, clocking 15.58. She then bounced back a short time later to take the 100 (12.44) before finishing off by capturing the 300 hurdles (48.37).

"I haven't ran the 100 hurdles since Junior Olympics over the summer. I'm pretty happy with that race," said Barr. "I was really nervous about the turnover for the 100. We had a lot of time today, so it was pretty good.

"The wind on that (west) end today was not my friend (for the 300 hurdles). I was hoping for a 47, but the 48.3 I'm happy with it."

U High captured the 4x100 relay (50.31) and 4x200 relay (1:48.06) along with Delaney Fitzgerald's win in the 3,200 (10:53.70).

"I knew it would be tight. I scored it this morning based on heat sheets and we were down 14," said U High head coach John Neisler. "Actually I thought we had bled more than we did in terms of points. I'm actually a little surprised it came down as close as it did. They (NCHS) had some things not go their way and we had some things went our way."

While Ince and Abigail Zimmer were back from last year's 4x400 state winning quarter, the Iron were without Carina Engst and Jordynn Griffin, who fell on the track near the end of the 400. They were replaced by Anna Dunne and Megan Metz.

"For a couple 4x4 girls to come off prior events and about PR on the season on a cold night when we've been out here about eight hours, I'm very proud of all our kids," said Mann. "The heart and soul of our team was on display tonight."

Nolan bounces back

An expected duel in the boys high jump between Nolan and NCHS' Chris Taylor didn't materialize. Both came in with recent jumps of 6 feet, 8 inches, but Nolan missed at 6-6 after clearing 6-4¼ to take second.

That didn't deter Nolan in the least.

He immediately went over to the long jump pit and sailed 21-6¼ to win. Nolan then ripped off a personal-best 10.88 in the 100 before finishing his night with a 22.66 in the 200.

"I've learned to let it go," said Nolan of not winning the high jump. "With it being the first event, if I hold on to it the whole meet it will keep me from performing in my other events. I'm pretty good at letting it go and getting past it."

Nolan said he even did the triple jump the other day for the first time, going 45 feet.

"He's got big goals. A week-and-a-half ago he said, 'Coach, I'm not where I want to be,'" said Aubin. "I told him to be patient and trust the process. I couldn't be happier for him. He works hard and is focused. Everything is coming to him that he deserves."

West's other individual wins came from Brock Leenerman in the pole vault (13-0¼) and Wyanye Hosea in the 400 (51.87), along with three relay triumphs in the 4x200 (1:33.71), the 4x400 (3:31.03) and the 4x800 (8:36.40).

Double winners

Alex Sohn was the star of the throws with two wins. The NCHS junior unleashed a personal-best 164-10 in the discus before following it up with a meet-record 59-5½ in the shot put that reached the board at the end of the grid.

"I felt really good coming into today," said Sohn. "I was changing up a lot of stuff in my throws. In discus it all kind of came together today. It was a 12-to-13 foot PR. It was a pretty big throw. I had some huge warmups in shot, but just missed the big one especially the last one."

Another NCHS performer, Tae Atkinson, was the hurdles king by taking the 110 highs (15.14) and 300 intermediates (40.48).

Bloomington's Makayla Phillips captured a field event and track event. She was the winner in the long jump (16-8½) before taking to the track and capturing the 200 (26.43).

Szabo honored

Former BHS athletes and coaches, as well as current District 87 administrators, gathered to honor long-time BHS track coach and athletic director John Szabo.

The BHS track at Fred Carlton Field was named "John Szabo Track," with the designation unveiled on the main straightaway in front of the home stands.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

