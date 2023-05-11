Overall depth was clearly the key as the Normal West High School boys won the Big 12 Conference Track and Field Meet on Wednesday in Peoria.

Aiden Swanlund was the lone West individual winner, besting the field in the 800-meter run, as the Wildcats stacked up points with finishes of second and lower.

West totaled 97 points to edge Normal Community's 89 in second. Bloomington was third at 71.

NCHS' Alex Sohn won the shot put and discus, Zion Russell the triple jump and Chris Taylor set a school record while winning the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 10 inches.

Normal Community's Chris Taylor clears 6-10 to set a school record and win the Big 12 Conference high jump title tonight. He's headed to Illinois State to play football next year but maybe those track coaches will be calling him. pic.twitter.com/CGnUlLxr55 — Kurt Pegler (@KurtPegler) May 11, 2023

Adam Beasley of BHS was first in the long jump, and the Purple Raiders won the 800 relay.

Eureka rules HOIC

Eureka scored 153 points to take the team crown at the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet in Heyworth.

The Hornets received first places from Charlie Bardwell (800, 1,600), Andrew Perry (3,200), Lance Wiegand (high jump), Gabe Schmidt (long jump) and Carson Gold (triple jump).

Eureka also won the 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays.

Ridgeview was second with 126 points behind wins from Braydon Campbell (100, 200), Cale Hoffman (110 hurdles) and Darius Yocum (300 hurdles).

EPG was third with 92 points led by pole vault winner Marcus Czapar.

Heyworth's Nick Feather bested the field in the shot put and discus and teammate Alex Maas was first in the 400.

