CHARLESTON – Before Normal Community High School senior Chris Taylor takes his athletic ability to the Illinois State football team, he will attempt to win a Class 3A high jump championship Friday and Saturday at the IHSA Boys State Track & Field Meet at O’Brien Field.

Taylor is the top seed in the event with a sectional clearance of 2.0 meters.

Qualifying in 2A and 3A is Friday with finals being contested on Saturday.

Another state championship contender for NCHS is Illinois recruit Alex Sohn, who is the No. 2 seed in the shot put and No. 4 in the discus.

Other Ironmen who qualified for state are Dane Whitaker (23rd in the 100), Antonio Montoya (24th in discus) and Zion Russell (28th in triple jump). Also running will be NCHS’ 4x800 relay (18th) and 4x400 relay (42nd).

Bloomington’s Adam Beasley is among Taylor’s challengers in the high jump with a No. 6 leap of 1.95. Beasley also is ninth in the long jump.

Purple Raiders joining Beasley at state are Tyler Petersen (ninth in pole vault), Noah Misukonis (12th in pole vault), TaShawn Ruffin (13th in triple jumps) and the BHS relays in the 4x100 (21st) and 4x200 (16th).

Normal West has Kaleb Kilgore entered in the 200 (23rd) and Ethan Snyder in the 800 (38th) along with the Wildcats’ 4x400 (37th) and 4x800 (16th) relays.

Class 2A

Lincoln holds the top 4x800 relay sectional time in 2A at 7:55.51. The Railsplitters’ 4x200 relay unit is No. 11 with the 4x400 team 22nd.

Lincoln also advanced Kani Carson 14th in the 200 and Brenden Heitzig 25th in the 1,600.

Streator’s Cody Danko possesses the area’s top individual 2A seed with a third in the 800.

Bulldogs teammate Aneefy Ford is 16th in the 100 and 15th in the 200. The Streator 4x200 relay has the No. 18 clocking.

Olympia’s Keagan Uphoff is a three-way qualifier in the 110 hurdles (18th), 300 hurdles (15th) and high jump (26th).

University High has individual qualifiers in Sean Kaeb (20th in 3,200) and Zachary Hoffman (14th in shot put) along with its 4x400 (22nd) and 4x800 (16th) relays.

Clinton’s qualifiers are Drew Moser (23rd in 3,200), Scott Webb (18th in shot put), Seth Varble (19th in discus) and Jack Webb (11th in high jump).

Pontiac has its 4x800 relay seeded 15th and high jumper Jeremy Melton ninth.

