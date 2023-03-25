BLOOMINGTON — Becca Heitzig was across town three weeks ago playing in the Class 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament's championship game at CEFCU Arena. Don't remind her about it, though.

While the Lincoln High School junior said she is still "grieving the process a little bit" after the unbeaten Railsplitters lost to Nazareth Academy, Heitzig's return to the track has been overwhelmingly joyous.

Heitzig earned two victories in the Illinois Top Times Indoor Track & Field Classic Class 2A girls meet Saturday at Shirk Center.

She set an all-time meet record (regardless of class) of 2 minutes, 11.77 seconds in dominating the 800-meter run by more than eight seconds. The 1,600 was closer as Heitzig took the lead from Sandwich freshman Sundara Weber with less than two laps left before winning in 5:02.21.

This was only Heitzig's third indoor meet since basketball ended.

"I don't have much time to do (track) training during basketball because we have practice for 2½-3 hours sometimes," she said. "But maybe it helps me get in (track) shape. Who knows? It helps me be strong, for sure."

Heitzig felt strong enough to know what she wanted to accomplish in her first race Saturday.

"I was trying to see if I could get the (800) record today," she said of the 2:11.80 mark. "My coaches believed in me. I guess I did it."

That was an indoor personal best for Heitzig, who set a Class 2A State Meet record by winning the 800 in 2:09.99 last spring in Charleston.

Heitzig wanted to get under 5:00 in the 1,600 and came up a little short. She clocked 5:00.30 on Monday at Shirk Center, but didn't run the 800 that day.

"I definitely want to get my mile (1,600) time down," she said. "I want to run in the 4:40s. The 800 would be cool to get down to 2:06. And I want to get the 400 record at school."

That sounds like an ambitious next two months, but Heitzig believes she's ready for the challenge.

"I feel pretty strong. I was surprised," she said. "That's something that basketball helped me with, feeling strong. I've got to build my aerobic up and build some speed."

NCHS pair 2nd, 3rd

Normal Community seniors Chris Taylor and Alex Sohn came in as the top seeds in the Class 3A boys high jump and shot put, respectively.

However, both came away disappointed. Taylor cleared 6 feet, 6¾ inches to finish second while Sohn threw 61-11¾ to place third.

"I just have to prepare," said Taylor, an Illinois State football recruit. "I have to come out and attack the bar more. A lot of things I can learn while I practice. I'll take this as a learning stone and get better out there."

Taylor tied Oak Lawn's Robert Wagner at 6-6¾. However, Wagner had only one miss at that height while Taylor missed twice. They both missed three tries at 6-8.

"Definitely rotating my body over the bar" is something Taylor said he needs to improve. "That's something that really good high jumpers are able to do."

Sohn, who has verbally committed to Illinois, had thrown 63-4 this indoor season. He trailed Tyler Michelini of Lake Park (62-1¾) throughout the six throws before Thornton's Javaris Ambrose uncorked a 63-0 heave on his final attempt to take the title.

"The first throw was good. I opened up over 60 feet and slowly built on it, but couldn't get the big one," said Sohn. "It wasn't clicking today. I have some things to work on. Back to the drawing board.

"I have to work on staying back with the shot and not rushing it, staying long on the ball and getting through it."

Prairie Central tribute

Before Saturday morning's Class 2A competition began, there was a momentum of silence for two Prairie Central seniors who had qualified for the meet.

Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr died in a sledding accident last weekend in Colorado. Bazzell was supposed to be in the high jump and 60 high hurdles while Fehr was set for the pole vault.

The pole vault competitors wore blue socks and wristbands to honor Fehr. Blue is Prairie Central's school color.

"It's good to see the (pole vault) community come together," said Prairie Central pole vault coach Dakota Cabbage. "Drew would be in it right now and probably wouldn't be happy with some of his jumps because he was a perfectionist."

Cabbage said Fehr practiced on the pole vault for one day when basketball season ended before clearing 14-9¼ at a meet at Shirk Center two weeks ago.

"He was so mad about it," said Cabbage, smiling, as Fehr also cleared that height last spring for third at the Class 2A State Meet. "That's how Drew was."

Area top-5 finishers

University High senior Anna Barr placed second in the Class 2A girls 60 hurdles (8.71). The Pioneers also placed 2-3 in the 3,200 with freshman Natalie Bierbaum (10:57.64) and sophomore Zoe Carter (10:58.02). U High finished fifth in the 4x200 relay with Barr, junior Reese Mitchell, sophomore Kaitlyn Ringler and sophomore Lydia McIntyre (1:48.20).

Bloomington freshman Claudia Ifft tied for third in the Class 3A girls pole vault (11-11¾) while Streator senior Kody Dako was fourth in the Class 2A boys 800 (1:58.37).

Photos: Nazareth Academy turns back Lincoln to end Railers' quest to become unbeaten state champion