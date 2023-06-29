CHAMPAIGN — When Alex Sohn talked to Bryan Thomas as a high school sophomore, he had to break some bad news.

Thomas, who was an assistant football coach at Normal Community for 25 years, wanted to know why Sohn wasn’t going to come out for the football team for another season and was instead focusing on throwing the shot put.

"I asked him, 'What's going on, Alex? You're not going to go back and play?" Thomas said. "He said, 'Coach, football is not an Olympic sport.' So that was that."

As a big-bodied lineman prospect, he was a bit of a loss for the football program, but it ended up being Sohn and the track team’s gain in the end.

"Oh, absolutely. I mean, he was a nose guard and he was pretty good," Thomas said. "He was gonna be really good. No doubt about that."

But as the head track coach, Thomas saw that choice pay off for Sohn. He became a two-time state medalist in May, coming in second in the shot put and third in the discus.

After breaking the shot put school record multiple times, he is off to throw at Illinois.

Thomas chose to focus solely on throwing, and left no stone unturned while he became a Division I-level thrower.

"You could just see, he was determined to be the best that he could possibly be and his work ethic is second to none," Thomas said. "He wants to know his gym schedule. What I'm requiring of him, he's going to do more, over and above that, because he will have some kind of trainer outside. And he's gonna be there and help lead, and he's gonna work and show the kids through his example. I mean, he's just that kind of kid."

That work ethic also translates off the field, with a woodworking business that Sohn runs with his family — they make charcuterie boards and custom wood carvings.

Sohn’s family makes it out to every track meet it can.

"Firstly, he's a family, man," Thomas said. "I mean, their family is really tight. They're there together all the time. Mom, dad, both brothers come to watch him compete at every possible track meet that they can. They have a little land off Route 66 where they do a lot of things together with their automobiles, and Alex has a business where he does woodmaking.”

Sohn will be less than an hour away from that family and his business when he joins a Power Five program under a new coach in Petros Kyprianou, and will have the tools to continue to take the next step in his career and continue to chase that Olympic dream that was part of the reason he picked up and focused on the sport in the first place.

"I think because he's the type of kid who's going to come in and want to learn. He's going to work hard and give you 110% every day without any attitude at all," Thomas said. "He just came came in with some maturity that with some students you have to develop. We didn't have to do that with Alex. Alex never questioned anything we asked him to do. And I think that with the facilities that they have, and staff that they have, the sky is going to be the limit."

