Watch now: U High's Martin sisters get through some early hurdles to enjoy 'super special' tennis experience

NORMAL — University High School freshman Haley Martin was asked if her doubles partner acted like a "big sister" on the tennis court. She started laughing.

"Oh, yeah, definitely," said Haley Martin. "She leads me through it all."

When pressed if senior Brooke Martin led maybe too much, Haley didn't have time to answer.

"You can be honest," said Brooke.

There were moments earlier this season when U High coach Joe Totten wasn't quite sure pairing the sisters together in doubles was such a good idea.

"Once you face a little adversity (in matches), being sisters becomes challenging," said Totten. "But they weathered the storm, and I couldn't be happier with the way they competed at sectionals."

And the Martin sisters couldn't be happier with how their relationship has developed.

Brooke and Haley Martin won last weekend's Metamora Sectional doubles title and will be competing in the Class 1A Girls State Tournament in Buffalo Grove beginning Thursday. They are seeded in the Nos. 9-16 group.

This will be Brooke Martin's third trip to the state tourney. Her previous two appearances came with Maggie Kraft in 2018 and 2019, going 5-2 in the latter. Martin and Kraft qualified for state again last year, but the tourney was canceled because of the pandemic.

Brooke Martin is going to enjoy this state tourney even more than the others.

"What has been so special for me is how close we've gotten," she said of her sister. "Before I wouldn't say we were on good terms, but she's actually my best friend now. It's been super special."

The feeling is mutual.

"I'm going to be so sad. I never realized how much I've loved playing with her this season, but it's now starting to end," said Haley Martin. "I'll never have a doubles partner like her. She's so fun on the court and we have so many inside jokes."

The Martins defeated Central Catholic senior Maggie Ames and freshman Lauren Emm, 7-5, 6-3, in the sectional championship match.

The Pioneers scored 25 points and finished a point behind Metamora for the team title. Ames and Emm along with U High's other doubles team which took third, senior Kruthi Kandury and junior Maggie Feely, also advanced to state.

Normal West will have two doubles team represented in the Class 2A State Tournament in the northwest Chicago suburbs.

The Wildcats' sophomore duo of Anna Mayes and Kruthi Sudhir won the Moline Regional doubles title while the Wildcats' Madeline Gentry cruised to the singles crown. Mayes and Sudhir are seeded Nos. 9-16.

West, which was two points behind Moline to finish second in the team standings, also advanced sophomore Marley Schrof and freshman Allison Storm in doubles as they took fourth.

Bloomington sisters Mariel and Gabby Runyan finished second in doubles and advanced to state along with BHS junior Olivia Bell, who was fourth in singles.

The Martins — whose father, David, is a U High assistant coach — have opposite personalities which made their partnership even more difficult at times.

Brooke Martin calls herself "super competitive," while Haley Martin admits she has a more carefree attitude and likes to have fun, sometimes even dancing on the court.

"I don't have a filter when I play with her," said Brooke. "When you're playing with someone that you're not sisters with, you're going to be filtering it and sugarcoating it. With her, I'm like, 'C'mon, let's go! Get it together!'"

Haley Martin doesn't dispute that.

"Every point she tells me what I did wrong or what I need to correct," said Haley. "She has played for a long time, more than me. I do listen to her in those parts."

Joe Totten has seen the Martins come together on the court throughout the season.

"Brooke knows exactly what needs to be done and expects her freshman sister to know the plan," he said. "Her freshman sister bucks the plan from time to time, but as they started to work hard and figure a few things out they're doing much better than at the beginning of the year."

Making the Martins' journey even more satisfying is that it could have ended because of Brooke's "tennis elbow," which is caused by a chronic joint condition.

Brooke Martin played in only one singles match this season to keep the pain to a minimum so she could concentrate on doubles. She said there was some pain at the end of four matches last weekend and isn't quite sure how her right elbow will hold up if forced to go seven matches like she and Kraft played two years ago.

However, being on the court with Haley for her first state tourney experience is something the big sister wouldn't miss.

"Just have fun with it. This is the end of the season," said Brooke of her advice to Haley. "Try your best and give it everything because this is the end and after this there's nothing else. Just give it your all."

Cross country champions

Normal Community, led by sophomore Ali Ince, captured the Big 12 Conference Girls Cross Country title on Saturday at Peoria's Detwiller Park.

Ince ran the three-mile course in 18 minutes, 11.3 seconds to claim the individual crown as the Iron scored 50 points, two less than Peoria Notre Dame.

NCHS' Abigail Zimmer and Olivia Hartke finished third and fifth, respectively. Normal West's Addysen Clark and Ashleigh Horton were fourth and sixth, respectively, as the Wildcats placed third with 57 points.

West finished third in the boys race paced by Harrison Taylor's ninth-place showing. NCHS was fourth with Jonah Cramer (sixth) and Joey Yaros (eighth) placing in the top 10.

The El Paso-Gridley boys and Eureka girls were crowned champions in Saturday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet at Eureka.

EPG scored 46 points to outdistance runner-up Deer Creek-Mackinaw (56). The individual champion was Fieldcrest's Mason Stoeger (15:45.4), followed by Dee-Mack's Colton Knowles.

Anna Perry (17:41.0) paced Eureka with the individual title as the Hornets had 27 points. EPG freshman Nellie Melick was second as the Titans were second.

Bowers commits to Illini

Tyler Bowers, who helped U High capture the Class 1A Boys State Tennis title, has committed to play for Illinois.

Bowers, who won the 2019 state doubles championship with Thomas Moh, now trains at Epic Tennis Academy in Atlanta, Ga.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

