U High's Martin sisters post 4-2 record in Class 1A Girls State Tennis Tournament

BUFFALO GROVE — University High School sisters Brooke and Haley Martin advanced to the doubles consolation bracket's fifth round before being eliminated Friday in the Class 1A Girls State Tennis Tournament.

Clarissa Chen and Jane Carter of Timothy Christian rallied to beat the Martins, 0-6, 6-1, 10-7. The Martins finished the state tourney with a 4-2 record and helped U High score seven points.

Central Catholic's Maggie Ames and Lauren Emm went 3-2 before being eliminated, also in the consolation bracket fifth round, by Rachel Abraham and Maeve Paris of Oak Park-River Forest, 6-4, 6-1. The Saints scored five points.

Normal Community's Anna Mayes and Kruthi Sudhir were knocked out in the Class 2A's consolation bracket fifth round by Gracie Ha and Sonal Matt of Fremd, 6-1, 6-1. Mayes and Sudhir went 3-2.

Mariel and Gabby Runyan of Bloomington also went 3-2 and were eliminated in the consolation fourth round by Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee of Naperville North, 6-1, 6-4. BHS singles player Olivia Bell was 1-2 as the Raiders also scored five points.

Normal West finished with three points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.