NCHS juniors Kruthi Sudhir, Anna Mayes bring intensity, unbeaten record to state tennis tourney

NORMAL — Kruthi Sudhir and Anna Mayes are aware of the last Normal Community High School doubles team to win a state doubles title. They happen to see one of those champs every day.

NCHS head coach Roger Juers teamed with Johnny Lin to capture the boys state doubles title in 1992.

"It's really cool he's able to coach us and we have a chance to do that as well," said Sudhir.

Sudhir and Mayes have only played three sets once this season on their way to a 22-0 doubles record. Yet the NCHS juniors aren't taking a win-or-else attitude up north with them when they compete in the Class 2A Girls State Tennis Tournament, which begins its three-day run Thursday in suburban Buffalo Grove.

"The best we hope for is we play our best up there, which for us is having a lot of intensity every match and still talking to each other which is part of our intensity," said Mayes.

This is the second straight year Sudhir and Mayes have played together at state. They went 3-2 a year ago, winning their first two matches in the main draw.

NCHS scored 19 points to take the Bloomington Sectional crown by a point over Moline last weekend. BHS was third (15) while Normal West tied for fourth (4).

Also representing NCHS at state will be junior Rhea Kumar in singles and the doubles team of sophomore Ivy George and freshman Reese Michaels. Kumar took fourth while George and Michaels were third at sectional.

BHS will be represented at state by the doubles team of sisters Mariel and Gabby Runyan and singles player Olivia Bell.

The Runyans went 3-2 at state last year while Bell was 1-2. Mariel Runyan and Bell are seniors while Gabby Runyan is a junior.

Normal West juniors Marley Schrof and Meredith Bertsche also are in doubles after their fourth-place sectional finish. Schrof was 0-2 at state last year with Alison Storm.

Seeds were expected to come out Tuesday afternoon. Despite their record, Juers doesn't expect a top-four seed for Sudhir and Mayes as they weren't able to play the top suburban teams during the season.

However, Juers believes Sudhir and Mayes are in a much better position to make a longer run this season than in 2021. He uses the same word as Sudhir and Mayes to describe the pair's growth.

"Intensity. That's probably the biggest difference," said Juers. "Every match is very clean and they're crushing (opponents) instead of giving them those freebie games. They're just on them."

Sudhir and Mayes have a friendly rivalry with the Runyans. The NCHS pair triumphed in all three meetings this season, including a 6-1, 6-4 victory in the sectional final.

"That's what we learned from last year is we have to be more intense," said Juers. "It's something you have to practice. You just can't turn it on when you get to state. We've been trying to practice it every match."

That was evident in the sectional. Sudhir and Mayes cruised through their first three matches without dropping a game before beating the Runyans.

"Last year we had no expectations (at state)," said Mayes. "This year it's better. We have a little more experience what to expect, the environment, the pace of everything and the tournament."

Like all good doubles teams, Sudhir and Mayes have developed a close bond.

"Anna is my doubles partner, but I definitely think she's one of my best friends, too," said Sudhir. "That's great to have on the court that she will always be my friend off the court as well."

"From freshmen year we've improved so much with where we are on the court," said Mayes. "We talk, but it's kind of like we're used to playing with each other and know what the plan is before we have to talk about it."

Even though Sudhir and Mayes haven't been tested much this season, Juers is confident they'll be able to handle when things get stressful against other top teams.

"They tend to play good under pressure. Don't get them angry. They seem to play better when that have that little chip (on their shoulder)," he said. "You don't want to look at them wrong. There were a couple matches this year where they're not going to get pushed over by players."

Sudhir said the plan is "to leave everything out there and no regrets." Then that familiar word appeared.

"Definitely play with a lot of intensity and have fun out there," she added. "It's our last tournament. We have to enjoy it."

Class 1A

University High advanced a singles player and doubles team to the state from its squad which captured the Metamora Sectional.

Senior Maggie Feely and sophomore Haley Martin won the sectional doubles title for the Pioneers. Martin played at last year's state with her sister, Brooke, going 4-2.

U High junior Mia Trudo will be making her state tourney debut after taking second in singles at sectional.

Central Catholic sophomore Lauren Emm returns to state doubles with junior AnnaClare Keller after they finished fourth at sectional. Emm went 3-2 last year with Maggie Ames.