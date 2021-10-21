Duos from NCHS, Central Catholic win first two matches at state tennis tournaments

BUFFALO GROVE — Normal Community High School sophomores Anna Mayes and Kruthi Sudhir won their first two matches before losing Thursday in the Class 2A Girls State Tennis Tournament.

Central Catholic's Maggie Ames and Lauren Emm also won their first two matches in the Class 1A State Tournament before being knocked to the consolation bracket.

CLASS 2A

Mayes and Sudhir, seeded in the Nos. 9-16 group, had two straight set wins before being beaten by Zoe Limparis and Bridget Novatney of Hinsdale Central. That put Mayes and Sudhir in the consolation bracket.

Normal West doubles team, Marley Schrof and Alison Storm, dropped both their matches.

West's Madeline Gentry won her first singles match before Nos. 5-8 seed Madison Liu of New Trier beat Gentry, 6-1, 6-1. Gentry bounced back to beat York's Amelia Karr, then lost her next match to be eliminated.

Sisters Mariel and Gabby Runyan of Bloomington topped Ainika Hov-Sonia Mehta of Stevenson in three sets before losing to Abby Carl-Olivia Park of Barrington. The Runyans then won in the consolation bracket.

BHS' Olivia Bell, competing in singles, won her first match before losing.

CLASS 1A

Ames and Emm beat Sandhya Subbiah-Aviv Sagiv of Champaign Centennial and Penrose Bigelow-Emily Yoo of North Shore Country Day before losing in the third round to Alice Mihas-Talia Truska of Chicago Latin.

University High's Brooke and Haley Martin, seeded Nos. 9-16, won their first match before falling to Lucy and Annie List of Robinson, 6-3, 6-2. The Martins came back to beat Emily Klemens-Sophie Murr of Dunlap.

The Pioneers' other doubles team, Maggie Feely and Krithi Kandury, went 2-2 and was eliminated.

