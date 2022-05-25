Watch now: NCHS seniors Ryan Broach, Reed Stoewer look to improve at Class 2A Boys State Tennis Tournament

NORMAL — Doubles team Ryan Broach and Reed Stoewer were understandably excited headed to last year's Class 2A Boys State Tennis Tournament.

However, that feeling was short-lived.

"We won sectional last year and were the only team from our sectional who didn't win a match at state," said Broach.

The Normal Community seniors will try to erase that memory when the state tourney begins Thursday at Arlington Heights. They are part of a six-member NCHS contingent which qualified for the Class 2A field.

University High junior Abhay Hiredesai went 2-2 during singles in last year's Class 2A State. He's hoping for a longer run this year in the Class 1A State after winning his second straight sectional title.

Following is a preview of area competitors. The meet continues Friday and concludes Saturday at various locations in the northwest Chicago suburbs.

Class 2A

NCHS coach Roger Juers said Broach and Stoewer actually played well in last year's state, but got a difficult draw and thus a short stay.

"We played two really close matches," said Stoewer. "This year our goal is to win our first match, definitely, and maybe the first two, and overall have a better state."

Broach and Stoewer face Justin Brzeski and August Nelson of Jacobs in a first-round match. If they get past that, Broach and Stoewer could meet Brandon Chie and Max Manoshir of Glenbrook North, who are seeded in the Nos. 9-16 group.

Juers has seen a lot of improvement from 2021 in Broach and Stoewer, who compiled an 18-3 record. One of those losses came in the Big 12 Conference Tournament No. 1 doubles championship match to Champaign Centennial's Max and James Braun, who are seeded No. 1 in Class 1A.

"They're serving better, they're returning better, pretty much everything (is better)," said Juers. "We worked all winter on their games. They're attacking more and just trying to be more aggressive, getting to the net. We didn't finish as well last year. Now we're getting up there and putting balls away a little better."

Broach believes there is a simple reason for their improvement.

"Last year was our first time playing together," he said. "It was a whole new experience last year and this year we're a lot more prepared."

It took Broach and Stoewer three sets in the sectional to beat their junior teammates, Brandon Gwinn and Kerry Tilford, in the final.

NCHS also qualified senior Ian Bliss and junior Nicholas Bruha in singles. Tilford and Bruha went 1-2 in singles at last year's state.

The Ironmen cruised to the sectional crown after winning the Big 12 thanks to singles titles from Broach (No. 2), Tilford (No. 4), Bliss (No. 5) and sophomore Sid Bhumpelli (No. 6). Bliss and Bruha also won No. 3 doubles.

"We came out a lot stronger this year. The weather did not help us," said Juers. "That was the biggest thing, trying to be consistent daily and getting the hitting we needed to try and work on things. When the season started we didn't have a chance to work on many things. Fortunately we got most of the matches in, but practices were canceled almost routinely. It was probably the worst weather I've had in a long time."

Class 1A

U High coach Mark Payne said consistency has been a key for Hiredesai, who has a 22-3 record.

"His ability to move the ball around is better and his serve has gotten much better," said Payne. "His goals kind of changed early on in season. Early on he wasn't sure what to expect, but he started beating some pretty good kids so his goals kind of shifted."

Payne said getting a top-six finish to earn All-State honors isn't unrealistic for Hiredesai. He will be joined at state by sophomore teammates Hayden King and Abhi Kumar, who qualified in doubles after placing fourth in sectional.

Hiredesai lost only two games in his first three sectional victories before beating Bloomington senior Ian Turnbull, 6-4, 6-1, in the final.

Turnbull faces Vernon Hills' Rohit Dashaputra in a first-round match and could meet Dash Smith of Chicago University, seeded 5-8, in the second round. A year ago, Turnbull went 1-2 at state.

Another returning singles qualifier is Streator senior Davey Rashid, who finished second in the Ottawa Sectional. Rashid won one of three state matches last year.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.