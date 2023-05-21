MOLINE — The Normal Community High School boys tennis team won the championship of the Class 2A Moline Sectional on Saturday.

The Ironmen scored 29 points to outdistance Oswego in second place with 22 points.

NCHS singles player Avi Paleti finished third to advance to next weekend's State Tournament.

The Ironmen doubles team of Nicholas Bruha and Siddharth Bhumpelli finished first with teammates Kerry Tilford and Brandon Gwinn taking second. Both duos advanced to state.

Class 1A

At Mount Zion: University High singles players Abhay Hiredesai and Luke Yin earned state berths.

Also headed to state are the doubles teams of Abhi Kumar-Hayden King of Bloomington and U High's Chase Boester-Yajath Narra.

Team scores and final finishes in singled and doubles were not available.

