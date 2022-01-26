Watch now: Intercity Boys swimming title not the end as 11-member strong NCHS repeats

NORMAL — When Normal Community High School captured last year's Intercity Boys Swimming & Diving Meet championship, the victory came before no spectators and ended the season.

After Tuesday night's repeat title before a packed crowd at Normal West, the Ironmen can't wait to see what the future brings.

"We're definitely looking forward to (Big 12) conference and sectional and trying to get as many people as possible to state," said junior Josh Fujimoto.

Sparked by double-individual winners Tyson Tucci, Fujimoto and Kenneth Wills, the 11-member Ironmen roster held off West thanks to first-place finishes in nine of the 12 events.

NCHS scored 494 points with the Wildcats totaling 472. University High, led by double-winner Camden Swigart, took third (406) followed by Bloomington (377.5) and Central Catholic (314.5).

"It was a little tricky to make that lineup with only 11 kids (and no divers), but they all knew what they needed to do and they sure worked together to make sure they did it," said NCHS head coach Heather Budak.

"We would not have won the meet without every single one of them swimming every single event they did and performing the way they did."

Tucci, a senior, swam a season-best 21.94 seconds to capture the 50-yard freestyle before also taking first in the 100 freestyle (47.72).

After going to state as a freshman and sophomore before being denied last year when the meet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tucci can't wait for the next couple weeks.

"I'm really happy with the team and how we performed. We all performed really well," he said. "I'm looking forward to state in the 200 and 500 free and trying to do the best I can at the state level, which is hopefully getting a banner (in the school pool for a top-two state finish)."

Wills finished just a second off his personal best in winning the 500 freestyle (4:51.65) although he said it might be the final time he swims it this season. He also set a season best in the 100 backstroke (57.67).

"I'm pretty sure I can improve on that the rest of the season," said the NCHS sophomore. "I have to keep working hard in practice."

Fujimoto chopped nearly three seconds off his season best in capturing the 200 freestyle (1:44.70) before earning the 100 butterfly (54.34).

"She (Budak) was really looked forward to us all doing our best. We all had really great swims," he said. "I was happy with all mine and happy with how the relays swam, too."

The Ironmen swept the three relays. Kamden Malinowski, Josh Svob, Fujimoto and Nate Melvin set the tone in the meet's first event while holding off U High in the 200 medley relay (1:43.91).

Fujimoto, Malinowski, Tucci and Wills teamed up to emerge victorious in the 200 freestyle relay (1:30.23), while Malinowski, Gabe Nelson, Wills and Tucci capped the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay (3:24.38).

Swigart's victories came in the 200 individual medley (1:57.72) and the 100 breaststroke (58.98). BHS' Eli Lewis won the diving competition with 173.3 points.

While West didn't notch any first places, Wildcats assistant coach Dawn Fudge couldn't have been happier with her team's performance.

"They swam fantastic. We had some incredible swims and best times overall," said Fudge, who directed the squad in the absence of head coach Becky Braman. "I'm really psyched to see how they do rested and tapered because we've been pushing them really hard."

NCHS, West and BHS will compete in the Big 12 Meet on Feb. 5 at NCHS with all the Intercity teams in the NCHS Sectional on Feb. 19.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

