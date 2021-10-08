Watch now: Freshman Kenna Malinowski sparks Normal Community to Girls Intercity swim title

NORMAL — Kenna Malinowski nearly made up a huge deficit on the anchor leg of the 200-yard medley relay in Thursday's Girls Intercity Swimming Meet. The Normal Community freshman came up .02 shy of catching Normal West in the meet's first event.

"I love anchoring. I love being fourth," she said. "Trying to chase people down is the most fun."

Malinowski made sure no one was going to beat her to the wall after that and, in the process, helped NCHS secure its first Intercity crown since 2017.

With Malinowski taking two individual firsts and anchoring a winning relay, the Iron scored 546 points to edge Normal West by nine points at the NCHS Pool. University High was third with 415 points, followed by Bloomington (386) and Central Catholic (166).

"We knew by looking at the heat sheet it was going to be tight swim with a lot of good races," said NCHS coach Heather Budak. "All three of our swimmers and all three divers made a difference in every single race. It was absolutely a team effort."

After nearly rallying NCHS with her 50 freestyle anchor leg in the medley relay, Malinowski came back five minutes later to take the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 1.86 seconds.

She then got a little break before going 52.92 to win the 100 freestyle and then anchoring the victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:43.70) along with Nina Osborne, Meghan Kilcoin and Larissa Harr.

"I didn't know Kenna before August. I don't coach any clubs," said Budak. "It has been a pleasure to get to know her and watch her to continue to develop as a swimmer. She's a great kid and works really hard. It's showing in the water."

Malinowski particularly enjoyed her 100 freestyle Thursday.

"That was a big time for me," she said. "I dropped like a second from my best this season."

Malinowski, who competes for the Bloomington-Normal Swim Club, wasn't sure what to expect in her first year with the Iron.

"I was iffy what high school was going to be like," she said. "It's definitely fulfilled the expectations and more."

NCHS also got an individual win from Osborne, a junior, in the 500 freestyle (5:26.07).

"We gave Nina a challenge to win that 500 free and she wanted to do it," said Budak.

Other stars of the meet were two juniors — U High's Mara Walker and West's Marnie Howard.

Walker also won two individual events, the 200 individual medley (2:13.41) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.08), while anchoring the Pioneers to victory in the 400 freestyle relay (3:48.11) along with Olivia Haerr, Elaina Stroh and Erin Stroh to conclude the meet.

Howard set a six-dive pool record with a score of 254.85 points, breaking the former mark of 252.18 set by Champaign Centennial's Norah Cetin in 2008.

West freshman Annika Gandhi earned first in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.58) while being part of the Wildcats' winning 200 medley relay (1:56.97) along with Maddie Rankin, Chloe Nelson and Claire Malinowski.

West also got a win from senior Arya Gandhi in the 50 freestyle (26.70), while Bloomington sophomore Alli Straub captured the 100 butterfly (1:02.27).

The Intercity Meet was canceled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. That might have turned up the enthusiasm even another notch from usual.

"It's always fun to win Intercity. It's a lot of fun to swim this meet because we know everyone in town," said Budak. "These girls swim club together and they've known each other since they've been little, so it makes the meet very competitive. Everyone wants to win."

