U High's Camden Swigart takes third in 200 IM at State Swimming Meet

Normal Community swimmer Tyson Tucci looks for his time after winning the Boys 100 Yard Freestyle in the Boys Intercity Swim Meet Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

WESTMONT — University High School junior Camden Swigart placed third in the 200-yard individual medley at the Boys State Swimming and Diving Meet on Saturday at FMC Natatorium.

Swigart was timed in 1 minute, 49.46 seconds. He also finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke (56.43) to help the Pioneers finish with 21 points.

Normal Community junior teammate Josh Fujimoto took fourth in the 500 freestyle (4:29.99) while senior teammate Tyson Tucci was fifth (4:32.42). Tucci also placed 11th in the 200 freestyle (1:41.49) as NCHS scored 23 points.

Pontiac junior Nolan Deats placed 12th in the 100 butterfly (51.47).

Camden Swigart

