U High's Camden Swigart takes third in 200 IM at State Swimming Meet

WESTMONT — University High School junior Camden Swigart placed third in the 200-yard individual medley at the Boys State Swimming and Diving Meet on Saturday at FMC Natatorium.

Swigart was timed in 1 minute, 49.46 seconds. He also finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke (56.43) to help the Pioneers finish with 21 points.

Normal Community junior teammate Josh Fujimoto took fourth in the 500 freestyle (4:29.99) while senior teammate Tyson Tucci was fifth (4:32.42). Tucci also placed 11th in the 200 freestyle (1:41.49) as NCHS scored 23 points.

Pontiac junior Nolan Deats placed 12th in the 100 butterfly (51.47).

