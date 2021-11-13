Normal West's Marnie Howard places fifth in State Meet diving

WESTMONT — Normal West High School junior diver Marnie Howard placed fifth in the State Swimming & Diving Meet on Saturday.

Howard totaled 441.30 points for her 11 dives to earn All-State honors. She was in first place after the preliminaries and third after the semifinals.

Allyson Blumenfeld of Hersey won the diving title with 471.00 points. She was followed by Kate Mitchell of Lincoln-Way East (461.10), Sydney Holder of New Trier (453.65) and Jackie Stadler of Glenbrook South (442.20).

Howard was the only Intercity competitor to make the finals.

