Normal West's Marnie Howard places fourth in diving at State Meet

Normal West's Marnie Howard finished fourth at the State Swimming & Diving Meet on Saturday in Westmont.

WESTMONT — Normal West senior Marnie Howard finished fourth in diving to earn All-State honors for the second straight year Saturday at the Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet.

Howard scored 440.30 points. Maggie Bendell of Cary Grove won with 462.50 points, followed by Jacki Stadler of Glenbrook South (450.80) and Fremd's Que Genet (444.50).

New Trier earned the team title with 149.50 points. Hinsdale Central placed second (131) with St. Charles North third (128).

Howard, who placed fifth in state last year, was the only Pantagraph area competitor to make the finals. 

