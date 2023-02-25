WESTMONT — Normal Community's Josh Fujimoto and Kenneth Wills and Pontiac's Nolan Deats each recorded top 10-finishes at the Boys State Swimming and Diving Meet.

Fujimoto, a senior, was seventh in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 29.96 seconds. Wills, a junior, took ninth in the same event in 4:34.92.

Deats, a junior, was seventh in the 100 butterfly in 49.52.

Hinsdale Central captured the team title with 253 points. New Trier was second (134) with Stevenson third (122.5). NCHS tied for 29th with 11 points while Pontiac tied for 33rd with seven.

