PEKIN — Normal Community senior Josh Fujimoto won two individual events and was part of two victorious relays to lead the Ironmen to the Pekin Boys Swimming and Diving Sectional title Saturday.

NCHS scored 281.5 points to easily outdistance Washington (195) for its second straight sectional championship. Normal West was third (157) followed by Pekin (156) and Pontiac (127.5).

First-place finishers and those meeting qualifying standards qualified for the State Meet on Friday and next Saturday in Westmont.

Fujimoto captured the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 43.37 seconds) and 500 freestyle (4:37.35).

NCHS freshman Wade Pyle and Pontiac senior Nolan Deats also won two individual events each.

Pyle and Pontiac senior Jacob Lucas shared the 50 freestyle title, tying in 21.59 seconds. Pyle also won the 100 freestyle (47.73) and qualified for a third individual event by finishing second in the 500 freestyle (4:39.95).

Deats earned firsts in the 100 butterfly (50.53) and 100 backstroke (53.48).

NCHS also got an individual win from junior Kenneth Wills in the 200 individual medley (1:57.03). University High junior Matthew Meyer took the 100 breaststroke (1:00.00).

Fujimoto was joined on NCHS' winning 200 medley relay (1:37.55) by Pyle, freshman Sam Grojean and senior Kamden Malinowski. The Iron's first-place 400 freestyle relay (3:17.50) consisted of Fujimoto, junior Josh Svob, senior Gabe Nelson and Wills.

Normal West senior Andrew Stimpert also qualified for state by placing second in the 200 freestyle (1:43.98).

Bloomington senior Eli Lewis placed third in diving with 332.50 points and could advance to state if he is among the top 32 scoring divers who didn't win a sectional title.

NCHS' Heather Budak was named Swim Coach of the Year.

