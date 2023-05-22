Steve Clapp was an assistant to former Bloomington High School baseball coach Rich Krueger for two seasons.

“I truly enjoyed my time with Rich getting to work alongside him,” Clapp said. “He’s clearly a legend, just being around him in a baseball sense. But what a wonderful human being, teacher, husband and father. They were really a valuable couple years in my life. I got to be his protégé and look up to him as a mentor.”

Now in his 20th season as BHS head coach, Clapp’s thoughts drifted back to Krueger last week when he surpassed Krueger for the most all-time wins in Purple Raiders baseball history.

Krueger’s mark was 381 and Clapp now stands at 383.

“The history of Bloomington High School, we’ve had a lot of great coaches. Coach Saar, we’re playing at Howard Saar Field,” Clapp said. “Rich did a great job. My goal the last 20 years has been to continue what those guys had started and put a good product out there and keep our tradition strong.”

Clapp’s current team is 20-13 and led by Missouri recruit Adison Worthman, who is batting .467 with 10 home runs, 34 RBIs and 36 stolen bases.

Batting leadoff for BHS, Worthman has scored an eye-popping 68 runs. The state single season record is 80.

Other Raiders’ standouts have been Trey Thompson (.424, 30 RBIs), John Shuey (.317, 43 RBIs, 20 stolen bases) and pitcher Tyler Dowling (5-2 record, 3.00 ERA).

BHS is hosting a Class 3A regional this week with Champaign Central facing Normal West on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and BHS playing University High on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

The regional title game is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.

“That’s four really good teams and really good programs,” said Clapp. “Whoever gets out of there is going to earn it.”

West softball wins Big 12

Normal West won the Big 12 Conference softball championship with a 10-0 league mark. The Wildcats enter the postseason with a 26-9 record.

Pitcher Rileigh Murdock improved her record to 15-3 with a 13-strikeout performance on Saturday in a 5-2 win over Rock Island.

Basketball rules change

One-and-bonus free throws will no longer be a part of Illinois high school basketball for the 2023-24 season.

According to Illinois High School Association associate executive director Kurt Gibson, the IHSA will follow the recent rules change of the National Federation of High Schools that changes how free throws will be awarded in bonus situations.

Instead of teams receiving a one-and-bonus after its opponent’s seventh foul of each half and two free throws after 10 fouls, teams will receive two free throws after the other team reaches five fouls in each quarter.

“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee.

“Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”

Gadbury takes reins at Pontiac

Zach Gadbury, the former offensive line coach and director of operations at NAIA program St. Ambrose, has taken the head football coaching position at Pontiac.

“An opportunity to get back in the high school realm of things really intrigues me,” said Gadbury, a Tolono Unity graduate. “I thought Pontiac was a good fit. I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t think I could be successful.”

The Indians last made the playoffs in 2018 and have a combined 5-28 record over the past four seasons.

“The No. 1 priority right now is building a culture, and it’s important you sustain and maintain that culture, too,” Gadbury said. “Finding what works for our kids is super important. I think we’re off to a good start doing that.

Gadbury will work as an associate athletic director to new Pontiac athletic director John Neisler. Gary Brunner is retiring as the school's AD.

Dee-Mack hires coach

Deer Creek-Mackinaw has named Brock Streitmatter its new head basketball coach to replace Jarrett Brown, who left the Chiefs for a similar position at East Peoria.

“We knew Brock was the right guy as he is young, energetic and full of knowledge about the game,” Dee-Mack athletic director Brandon Stokes said. “We connected with him right away during the interview process. He will be a great teacher and mentor for our boys and help us build and bring our program back to its glory days.”

Streitmatter is a Princeville native who has coached at Princeville, Dunlap and Carl Sandburg College.

Roanoke-Benson picks coach

Phil Oloffson is the new head basketball coach at Roanoke-Benson.

Oloffson was an assistant coach and head junior varsity coach at Dee-Mack the past seven seasons and also has coached at Fisher and Bushnell-Prairie City.

A Herscher native and Illinois State graduate, Oloffson is the son of former Herscher coach and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Ron Oloffson.

Former Rockets coach Abe Zeller left the school for the head coaching job at Morton.

Photos:Bloomington baseball at Normal Community.