BLOOMINGTON – Meera Sundaram’s leadoff triple brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning, cranking up the heat on Central Catholic pitcher Emily York.

Except that’s not how York viewed the situation.

“It just makes me want to stay calm, cool and collected even more,” York said. “I want to get the batters out. We’ve got to get three outs and we win the game. I don’t care if one run scores. We got it done.”

University High did pull within a run but York closed the door after that on a 3-2 Saints victory Friday in the championship game of the Class 2A Central Catholic Regional at McGraw Park.

“She probably didn’t tell you she’s been sick all day. She woke up this morning throwing up,” Saints coach Jeff Schade said of York. “Obviously, we’re pretty proud of her anyway, but for her to gut that out is pretty special.”

Central Catholic carries a 21-12 record into next week’s Tolono Unity Sectional. The Saints face Effingham St. Anthony at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sundaram tripled to deep right field to start the U High seventh. With one out, Maddie Schierholz was thrown out on a bunt but Sundaram beat the return throw at home plate to score.

The Pioneers, who bowed out at 29-7, scored their first run in similar fashion in the fifth.

Molly Jones doubled to left field, took third on an errant throw and scored after Schierholz was retired at first on a bunt.

“We needed one more hit along the way,” U High coach Al Toliver said. “We got beat by a very good pitcher, and they’re a good team. I wish them all the best moving forward.”

A Tennessee Tech recruit, York allowed six hits, walked one and struck out nine.

“They key for me was to get them to bite at the rise ball, which they weren’t doing to begin with but then they were,” said York. “I feel like that helped.”

U High pitcher Maddie Adams struck out seven and walked three over seven innings. s the higher seed, the Pioneers played as the home team.

“Honestly, Maddie Adams wiggled out of a couple places. She’s a good pitcher. She moves it in and out,” Schade said. “We had pressure on her almost every inning, but we couldn’t quite get that big hit to break it open. That’s the way it’s supposed to be this time of year.”

Central Catholic scored all of its runs in the third inning.

With one out, Elyssa Stenger and Aubrey Campbell singled. After Campbell took second on the throw trying to nab Stenger at third base, York was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Stenger scored on a Gabi Hurie single to left field, Campbell came home when Adie Wait was hit by a pitch and courtesy runner Ruthie Doering was forced home on a full count walk to Ellie Stolfa.

Stenger and Summer Clark each had two of the Saints’ six hits. Adams had two hits for U High.

Other regionals

At Gilman: Elena Krause drove in Tessa Collins and Bailey Masching knocked in Maddie Gourley with the winning run in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win over Kankakee Bishop McNamara in the championship game of the 2A Iroquois West Regional.

In the circle, Krause allowed just one hit and one unearned run. She struck out 15 and walked three.

Krause and Gourley both had two of the Indians' eight hits.

Pontiac (23-12) advances to a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game in its own sectional.

At Minonk: Tremont powered past Knoxville 15-0 to claim the 2A Fieldcrest Regional crown.

The Turks face Port Byron Riverdale at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Taylor Ridge Rockridge Sectional.

Photos: Class 2A softball regional championship game at McGraw Park.