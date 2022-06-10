Watch now: Vetter, Wapp, DeRoeck net top honors on Big 12 softball team

Mollie Vetter and Avery Wapp of Bloomington High School and Normal Community’s Lindsey DeRoeck have earned top honors on the Big 12 Conference all-star softball team.

Vetter was selected Big 12 Player of the Year, while Wapp and DeRoeck were named co-Pitchers of the Year.

Wapp, DeRoeck, Vetter and NCHS’ Kaitlyn Egenes were unanimous picks on the all-Big 12 first team.

Other Intercity players on the first team were BHS’ Ellie Vetter and Concetta DeBord, NCHS’ Cadan Brinkman and Carson Damery and Normal West’s Claire Post and Landes Benedict.

Second team honorees included Kennedy Lovell and Charis Hoder of BHS, Annika Brown, Madison Ummel and Leigha Luering of NCHS and Emily Kobel, Rileigh Morlock, Haley Willan and Emily Branson of Normal West.

Intercity players earning honorable mention were Ella Holliday of BHS and Emma Conover of NCHS.

