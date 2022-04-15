Watch now: Takeaways from Normal Community softball win over Bloomington

NORMAL – Softer was better for Emma Conover during her first two at-bats Thursday.

The Normal Community High School right fielder blooped an RBI single to right field in her first trip, and then was denied by Bloomington pitcher Ellie Vetter the next time when Vetter snared Conover’s smoked line drive out of the air for an out.

In Conover’s third foray into the batter’s box, hard-hit softball met with positive result when a two-out, sixth-inning single drove home courtesy runner Leigha Leuring with the deciding run in a 3-2 NCHS victory.

“I wanted to do it for my team,” Conover said. “I’ve been struggling earlier in the season so it really felt good. I give applause to my teammates for getting on base to have those hits mean anything.”

“She had some really good at-bats,” said NCHS coach Steve Hassel. “Probably her hardest hit ball was the line drive the pitcher caught.”

The Iron won their fifth straight game after starting 0-3 and are 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference. BHS slipped to 7-4 and 1-1 in league play.

Here are seven other takeaways from an extremely competitive battle that saw both teams wage war against a wind that gusted in excess of 30 mph.

DeRoeck escapes trouble

NCHS pitcher Lindsey DeRoeck allowed eight hits, struck out 11 and walked two in the complete-game victory.

“It was brutal,” DeRoeck said of the wind howling out to right field. “The wind is blowing out so it’s slowing your ball down. You struggle to keep your balance and throw a pitch.

"I tried to keep the ball outside the way the wind was blowing. I couldn’t throw as many pitches in as I wanted, but it worked.”

DeRoeck stranded eight Purple Raiders’ baserunners, including securing the third out with a runner on third base in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

“I had to trust my defense, knowing if the ball was in play they would make the play for me,” she said.

“Hat's off to their pitcher. In the clutch moments, she definitely shut us down,” said BHS coach Amber McGee. “We had absolutely no clutch hitting.”

Clearing the fence

Each team blasted a home run.

Annika Brown’s line drive to right field barely cleared the fence for the second NCHS run in the third inning.

Kennedy Lovell forged a 2-2 tie in the sixth when she sent a high drive over the barrier in right.

Lovell also drove in the first BHS run in the fourth with a triple to the right-center field gap that chased home Avery Wapp.

Giving herself up

The Iron second, fourth and sixth innings were near carbon copies.

DeRoeck reached base each time on two walks and a single. Leuring took over as the courtesy runner and was sacrificed to second by a Kaitlyn Egenes bunt.

“I thought Kaitlyn Egenes was phenomenal,” Hassel said. “She came up in three sacrifice bunt situations, and she got the bunt down every time. And we scored two of those runs.”

Speed thrills

BHS No. 2 hitter Concetta DeBord beat out infield hits in her first three at-bats.

DeBord also stole two bases.

Mounting a defense

Despite the blustery conditions, only one error was charged.

“I was really proud of our defense. I really don’t think the wind bothered us,” said Hassel. “The second out in the seventh inning was a pop out the first baseman would probably get on a normal day, but the second baseman got it. It was a really good adjustment on that.”

The unofficial defensive player of the game was turned in by Raiders’ right field Ellie Stanley, who raced in and over into foul territory to make an excellent catch of a Kara Muehleck fly ball.

Wapp’s drive ends it

With two out in the seventh, Wapp hit a ball hard to left field. But the crosswind appeared to hinder the flight of a drive hauled in by Muehleck for the final out.

“Where was the wind on that one? That ball just died,” lamented McGee. “She made great contact. That’s all you can do at that point.”

Enough of this wind

McGee would have preferred a game in calmer conditions.

“Our pitchers were having a hard time figuring out their spins, trying to get them to break at the right time,” the BHS coach said. “I wish we could have played them in normal conditions to have a better feel for what this game could have been like. But it was fair for both. Both teams had to deal with it.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.