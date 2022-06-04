Watch now: Pontiac softball takes fourth place at Class 2A State Tournament

PEORIA – The Pontiac High School softball team made excellent contact Saturday at the Louisville Slugger Complex, striking out just once over seven innings.

Yet airtight Tolono Unity defense gave the Indians no openings as the 17th-ranked Rockets claimed a 7-2 win in the third-place game of the Class 2A State Tournament.

“We were the complete opposite of Tolono,” Pontiac coach Nicole Hayner said. “They found the holes. They had some duck snorts that just squeezed in there. They were able to move runners around.”

The No. 11-ranked Indians had tested No. 1 Taylor Ridge Rockridge on Friday before dropping a 5-3 semifinal contest.

On Saturday, Rockridge outlasted Freeburg 5-4 in 11 innings to claim its third consecutive state championship and stretch its winning streak to 65 games.

As the Indians closed their season at 27-9, here are eight other takeaways from Pontiac’s weekend.

Setting the table

Hayner wanted the Indians to focus on retiring the leadoff hitter each inning, but Tolono put its first batter on in each of the first three innings.

The Rockets scored once in the first, twice in the second and four times in the third against Pontiac starter Makayla Metz.

Elena Krause took over in the circle with no outs in the third and allowed one hit and one walk with five strikeouts the rest of the way.

The Indians also were hurt by two errors.

“We had a couple errors, mental errors and physical errors,” Hayner said. “That kind of gave them all the momentum, and we couldn’t find our hits there.”

A fond farewell

Indians senior third baseman Sam Johns enjoyed ending her career at the state tournament.

“It’s special,” she said. “I don’t think we ever really expected to get here. We knew we were good. But the stars kind of aligned as we went on and we made it. We made history.”

“I’m proud of the girls,” said Hayner. “They deserve to be here.”

Promising future

Seven of Pontiac 10 starters (including the flex) return for next season, including top two pitchers Krause and Metz.

“We worked really hard this year so we’re not too disappointed,” said sophomore shortstop Bailey Masching. “Hopefully next year we can make it back and come farther than we did this year.”

Hayner also looks forward to next season. “Absolutely,” she said. “Preparation starts tomorrow.”

Top heavy order

All five of Pontiac’s hits came from the top three in the batting order. Maddie Gourley beat out two infield hits, Elena Krause also had two singles and Masching had one hit.

Second Tolono win

The Rockets also defeated Pontiac in the regular season 9-3. The teams are both in the Illini Prairie Conference.

Taylor Henry was the winning pitcher for Tolono on Saturday. Henry and Madeline Reed each had two of the Rockets’ eight hits.

Close but not quite

Pontiac lamented a near miss in the semifinals against the tournament favorite.

“We gave them a fight. I think Rockridge was scared a little bit,” said Hayner. “That’s what we wanted to do, make them work.”

Stealing a run

In the Rockridge game, Gourley appeared to be trapped off third base when Rockets pitcher Kendra Lewis snared a hard-hit ground ball of the bat of Masching.

But when Lewis threw to third base, Gourley scampered home safely.

“I didn’t really mean to get out that far. I was like ‘oh crap, I kind of blew it,’ ” said Gourley. “I knew right when she threw the ball to third we’ve got to go full force to home.”

Been there, done that

Pontiac players and their coach felt Rockridge’s extensive state tournament experience played a large factor in the Indians’ semifinal defeat.

“They’re experienced, we’re inexperienced. We’ll be back ready next year,” Hayner said. “They made Elena work. They stayed off her rise ball and stayed off her junk.”

“We were all pretty nervous coming in,” said Gourley. “Nerves didn’t help us at all either.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

