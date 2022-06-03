 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Pontiac pushes but can't topple powerhouse Rockridge at 2A state softball

Pontiac softball

Pontiac's Cadence Helms high fives assistant coach Jake Krause after the Indians dropped a Class 2A State Tournament semifinal game to Taylor Ridge Rockridge at Peoria on Friday.

 Randy Reinhardt

PEORIA – The Pontiac High School softball team’s goal to challenge powerhouse Taylor Ridge Rockridge was accomplished Friday at the Louisville Slugger Complex.

Turning that challenge into a victory was more than the two-time defending state champion Rockets would allow.

Tied 3-3 after three innings, No. 1-ranked Rockridge eked out a 5-3 victory in the semifinals of the Class 2A State Tournament to extend its impressive winning streak to 64 games.

“We gave them a fight. I think Rockridge was scared a little bit,” said Pontiac coach Nicole Hayner. “That’s what we wanted to do, make them work. We’ll come back tomorrow stronger than ever.”

The 11th-ranked Indians (27-8) meet Illini Prairie Conference rival Tolono Unity at 1 p.m. Saturday for third place. The Rockets (34-0) have only Freeburg standing in the way of their third straight state crown at 3:30 p.m.

Bailey Masching drove in Maddie Gourley with a first-inning run for Pontiac. Rockridge scored three times in the third for a 3-1 margin.

Gourley singled in the bottom of the third and later scored on a Masching fielder’s choice. Rylee Zimmerman drove in Masching with a single to deep right-center field.

“When we were down 3-1 we came back and showed them we can play Pontiac softball and we tied it up,” Gourley said. “We were all amped up. It didn’t fall our way, I guess.”

Kori Needham knocked in a fourth-inning run with a two-out single for the Rockets. Kendra Lewis doubled in the game’s final run in the sixth.

Pontiac starter Elena Krause (15-4) was relieved by Makayla Metz in the sixth. Krause struck out seven and walked four over 5⅔ innings. Three of the five runs scored against her were unearned.

“It kind of fell apart a little bit. We need to be better tomorrow and not let one inning bite us,” Krause said. “I’ve got to throw every pitch hitting my spots and location. I kind of struggled with that today.”

Lewis (23-0) gave up four hits, struck out nine and walked one over seven innings in the circle for Rockridge.

Maddie Gourley

Gourley

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403.

