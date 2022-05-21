Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth edges University High for regional softball title

The University High School softball team nearly scored a second run during a sixth-inning rally Friday at the Class 2A Illinois Wesleyan Regional.

When Maroa-Forsyth did push across its second run in the bottom of the sixth, that was enough for a 2-1 regional championship victory at Inspiration Field.

“It was a pretty clean game overall for both teams,” U High coach Al Toliver said. “We just came up a little short.”

The Pioneers bowed out at 18-16, while the Trojans take a 26-8 record into their own sectional on Tuesday.

Payton Roberts drove in a first-inning run for Maroa-Forsyth before Brooke Cordray tied in the sixth with a home run for one of her two hits. Later in the sixth, the Pioneers had a runner thrown out at the plate.

In the bottom of the sixth, Valerie Foulke homered for the deciding tally.

Marina Rohman struck out eight and walked two for the pitching victory. U High starter Madison Adams struck out two and walked one over six innings.

“We’ve been playing pretty good ball toward the end of the season,” said Toliver. “We thought it would be very competitive and it was.”

Central Catholic advances

Central Catholic defeated Monticello in the championship game of the Monticello Regional.

Emily York pitched the complete game victory for the Saints.

Aubrey Campbell registered four hits, Izzy Campbell contributed two doubles and Summer Clark blasted a home run to lead the Central Catholic offense.

Pontiac victorious

No. 11-ranked Pontiac toppled Lexington 11-1 to claim its own 2A regional title.

Elena Krause struck out 13 over the first five innings for Pontiac. Makalya Metz worked the sixth in a contest stopped by the 10-run rule.

Krause and Maddie Gourley each had two hits and scored three runs. Bailey Masching drove in three and had two hits, while Metz chipped in two hits and two RBIs.

A Mackenie Weston home run in the fourth gave Lexington its lone run.

LeRoy wins 15th straight

No. 14-ranked LeRoy set a school record for wins in a season while improving to 29-5 in a 6-2 Class 1A regional championship decision over Blue Ridge at LeRoy.

“This group of girls has had the ability to simply find ways to win,” said Panthers coach Doug Hageman, whose team has won 15 straight. “We didn’t have great swings tonight, and Lilly (Long) wasn’t her sharpest. But she limited them to only two hits, and we found a way to do enough in one big inning.”

LeRoy, which scored five second-inning runs, received three RBIs from Emily Mennenga. Callie Warlow had two hits and two RBIs, and Long added two hits.

Long struck out 10 and walked eight in the complete-game win.

The Panthers face No. 5 Macon Meridian in the LeRoy Sectional on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

