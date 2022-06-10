Watch now: Intercity tries to extend lead against Area in 28th BNGSA All-Star Softball Game

NORMAL — The Intercity and Area square off at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 28th annual Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association All-Star Game at Champion Fields.

The Intercity holds a 14-12-1 lead in the series which features the top high school seniors from Central Illinois. Pregame ceremonies start at 6 p.m. before the nine-inning game in which all players must make an appearance.

Players were nominated to the BNGSA board by their high school coach with input from other Intercity and Area coaches.

University High's Al Toliver will serve as head coach for the Intercity with Heyworth's JJ Slayback as the Area's head coach.

Bloomington leads the Intercity roster with six selections — pitchers Ellie Vetter and Avery Wapp, catcher Mollie Vetter, infielder Charis Hoder and outfielders Concetta DeBord and Ellie Stanley.

Intercity players from Big 12 Conference champion Normal Community are pitchers Lindsey DeRoeck and Leigha Luering, infielders Cadan Brinkman and Kaitlyn Egenes and outfielder Murphy Sweeney. Normal West representatives include catcher Claire Post, infielders Landes Benedict, Haley Willan and Liz Marcotte and outfielder Gracie White.

U High infielder Macy Petelin and outfielder Brooke Cordray and Central Catholic infielder Izzy Campbell round out the Intercity team.

There are 14 schools represented on the Area team. Nine schools have two players each — Prairie Central pitcher Katy Curl and catcher Kenna Skaggs; Lexington catcher Jaya Therien and outfielder Faith Keagle; Fieldcrest catcher Ella Goodrich and infielder Kaya Buchanan; Pontiac catcher Rylee Zimmerman and infielder Samantha Johns; LeRoy catcher Callie Warlow and infielder Karlee Eastham; Blue Ridge catcher Ashlyn Voyles and outfielder Farrah Michaels; Tremont infielders Jenna Getz and Madison Edwards; Heyworth infielders Raeghan Morefield and Madison Kessler; and Olympia infielders Casey Wissmiller and Brenna Elgin.

The rest of the Area squad includes pitchers Taylor Henry (Tolono Unity), Katy Hendricks (Meridian) and Jaelyn Blakemore (Streator) and infielder Grace Martin (Tri-Valley).

