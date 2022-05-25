Watch now: Heyworth advances in sectional softball

LEROY – The Heyworth High School softball team hit the trifecta Tuesday at the Class 1A LeRoy Sectional.

“Defense, pitching and timely hitting,” Hornets coach JJ Slayback said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Heyworth committed four fewer errors than Tuscola, made the most of its four hits and received a complete game in the circle from Emma Slayback in a 5-2 semifinal victory over Tuscola.

The younger Slayback walked just one and hurled 23 first-pitch strikes as the Hornets moved to 19-8 ahead of Friday’s 4:30 p.m. sectional championship game against Macon Meridian (25-6).

Meridian outslugged LeRoy 11-6 in the first sectional semifinal.

Defense lifts Heyworth

Heyworth closed out Tuscola, which got the tying run to the plate, with an outstanding defensive seventh inning.

Center fielder Morgan Kessler snared a smoked line drive for the first out. With two on, third baseman Raeghan Morefield threw to shortstop Madi Kessler covering third for a force out.

For the final out, second baseman Macie Toepke tracked down a grounder up the middle and stepped on second just ahead of the Warriors runner.

“We’ve hung out hat on defense all year. We don't score a lot of runs,” Coach Slayback said. “Our defense is just fantastic. Up the middle with our shortstop and second baseman, we have the highest fielding percentage we’ve ever had.”

Emma Slayback struck out four. She allowed a fifth-inning home run to Isabelle Wilcox. In the sixth, Ava Boyer tripled and scored.

“I had to keep it off the plate. They were some good hitters,” said the senior pitcher. “My defense is just outstanding. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, they are going to be there to back me up every single time and I’m so proud of them.”

Three straight Tuscola errors led to a Heyworth run in the fourth as Bailey Brooks scored on a Madi Kessler ground out. Singles from Emily Phillips, Brooks and Brooke Monteggia led to two runs in the fifth.

The Hornets turned a walk and a dropped infield pop up into a sixth-inning run, and Brooks blasted a home run in the seventh.

“Normally, I’m just hoping to get a hit, but when I get the home run it shows all my hard work has paid off,” Brooks said of her eight homer of the season. “This is the best we’ve ever played. Each one of us played our part and worked together.”

LeRoy bows out

LeRoy’s school record win total of 29 stayed there as Meridian’s bats proved too potent.

“I can only think of one inning we didn’t have two runners on. We had a ton of traffic. We just didn’t get enough of the timely hits,” said Panthers coach Doug Hageman. “We talked about being tough and nothing easy and going toe to toe against what we knew was going to be a good team, and I thought we did that.”

Callie Warlow had two hits, reached base four times and drove in three for LeRoy. Natalie Loy also had a pair of hits.

Three pitchers combined to walk eight as the Panthers’ 15-game winning streak was halted. LeRoy has three seniors and no juniors on its roster.

“With a young team, we didn’t know sometimes if there was a great sense of urgency to improve. But they never were nervous. The moment was never too big for them,” Hageman said. “Our three seniors did a really good job leading us. I thought they handled all that really well.”

Meridian pitcher Kate Hendricks gave up eight hits, walked seven, struck out seven and hit three batters.

in other sectionals

Central Catholic was ousted 8-6 by Effingham St. Anthony in the semifinals of the Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional.

Pontiac advanced to the 2A Herscher Sectional title game with a 3-2 win over Manteno as all runs were scored in the eighth inning.

Makayla Metz had a two-run double and Samantha Johnson a run-scoring double in the top of the eighth for the Indians.

Pontiac pitcher Elena Krause worked all eight innings, striking out 16 and walking two. The Indians face Coal City or Bishop McNamara for the sectional championship Friday at 4:30 p.m.

In the 1A Dwight Sectional, Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell handled Illinois Lutheran 10-3.

Winning pitcher Shae Simons struck out 11 and Olivia Chismarick contributed three hits and three RBIs for the Warriors.

WFC will play for the sectional title Saturday at 11 a.m. against either Newark or Walther Christian.

