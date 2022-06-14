Watch now: Ellie Vetter makes sure final time in BHS uniform with sister special in Intercity victory

NORMAL — Putting on her Bloomington High School uniform one last time with her twin sister, Mollie, was something "pretty special" to Ellie Vetter on Monday night.

"We said it was going to be a bittersweet moment because we're going on to the next chapter of our life and see how we're going to deal without each other," said Ellie Vetter. "It's hard Mollie is not going to be able to catch me in college. But I bet you when we're home I'll say, 'Mollie, c'mon, we're going to go to DoublePlay (Pitching and Hitting Facility). I need to pitch and you're going to catch me.' "

The Vetters made sure they would be walking off the Champion Fields diamond smiling as the Intercity took care of the Area, 15-7, in the 28th annual BNGSA All-Star Softball Game.

Ellie Vetter earned MVP honors for the Intercity. She was the starting and winning pitcher, striking out five and allowing one hit and one unearned run in three innings while also delivering a two-run double. Mollie Vetter chipped in with a two-run single.

Following are four takeaways as the Intercity extended its lead to 15-12-1 in the series that pits top seniors from Bloomington-Normal and the surrounding area.

Hit parade

University High's Al Toliver served as the Intercity coach and wasn't surprised his team rapped out 18 hits and scored in each of the first six innings. \

However, Toliver nearly didn't bring enough goodies for all those hits and runs.

"I knew a lot of these kids from playing against them, but didn't know all of them," he said. "It was fun being in the dugout with them having a good time. That's what I told them — I want you to have a good time and I want you to earn some Starburst. They almost ran me out today."

Normal Community's Cadan Brinkman smashed a two-run homer to right-center field in the third to put the Intercity ahead, 7-1. The Intercity also added seven doubles.

U High's Brooke Cordray had three hits while BHS' Charis Hoder added two RBIs.

Pitching prowess

Armed with two BHS pitching aces, Toliver decided to use Ellie Vetter to start and Avery Wapp to finish. He really couldn't go wrong either way.

Wapp was dominant in picking up the save, throwing 4⅓ scoreless innings while striking out eight and giving up four hits.

"I knew the Vetter girls played together all the time and Claire (Post, Normal West catcher) and Avery play on the same travel team, so I put those girls together as well," said Toliver. "It was kind of easy."

The Vetters will play travel ball together the rest of this summer for Premier Fastpitch out of Mattoon before Ellie heads to Parkland College and Mollie is off to McKendree.

"We have a little more time," said Ellie Vetter. "But it's going to be sad after that last game in California (at the national tournament)."

Voyles ready

Blue Ridge's Ashlyn Voyles got some encouragement from teammate Farrah Michaels when she came to the plate for the first time with two runners on in the fourth.

"Oh, man, I was going up there after those two balls she (NCHS' Leigha Luering) threw up. I was prepared for a meatball," said Voyles. "My friend was cheering for me in the dugout because in high school ball we would always say, 'Meatball right down the middle, you know it's coming.' "

Voyles hit a long drive to left that drove in both runs, cutting the Intercity's lead to 7-4. It also earned her the Area's MVP award.

"It was nice playing on a team with (the Area girls) instead of against them," said Voyles, who will play for Eureka College.

'Different worlds'

The Area's coach, JJ Slayback of Heyworth, realized stopping the Intercity's bats was going to be a difficult chore.

"It looked like a slowpitch softball team out there. There were no holes in the city lineup," he said. "They shop at Von Maur and we shop at Dollar General. It's two different worlds. The Intercity has always been tough and this year it was especially tough. You have a lot of college-bound hitters deep in that lineup."

Slayback was proud the Area didn't fold after falling behind 5-0 after two innings. His Heyworth player, Madison Kessler, came up with a two-run single with two outs in the fifth that closed the gap to 11-7 before Wapp shut the door.

"Have fun and no bunting. If you think about bunting, you're benched," said a smiling Slayback of his pregame message. "No, it was just to have fun. For a lot of these kids on the Area it was the last time they're going to put on a uniform. That was just message, have fun and stay loose."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

