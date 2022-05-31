Watch now: Defensive shortcomings costly for Bloomington in sectional softball loss to Metamora

WASHINGTON — Going into Tuesday's Class 3A Washington Softball Sectional semifinal game, Bloomington knew it couldn't give heavy-hitting Metamora any extra outs.

When the Raiders' defense did just that, Metamora capitalized on the opportunities.

BHS took an early 1-0 lead before committing four errors that helped Metamora take a 7-1 victory as the Raiders' season ended with a 23-7 record at Jan Smith Field.

"This was probably one of our worst defensive games of the year," said BHS coach Amber McGee, whose team lost to Metamora by the same score to end the regular season. "It's hard to lose that way because if you can clean it up it's a different ball game."

In a loaded sectional that featured four of the top seven ranked Class 3A teams in the Illinois Coaches Association rankings, No. 3 Metamora (28-5) advanced to Friday's championship game against No. 4 East Peoria (29-6).

The second semifinal was a slugfest as East Peoria edged No. 5 Rock Island, 12-11.

BHS, which was ranked No. 7, took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Senior Ellie Vetter reached on a leadoff bunt single off Sydney Trentman. Vetter stole second and scored on twin sister Mollie Vetter's single to left.

BHS pitcher Avery Wapp struck out five in the first two innings. After another strikeout to start the third, Metamora's Madeline Mooney reached on a error. She was sacrificed to second and scored on Kylie Hyde's double.

Metamora standout freshman Kaidance Till followed with another double for a 2-1 lead.

Wapp got the first two outs of the fifth before Hyde and Till struck again. Hyde's double led to McGee bringing in Ellie Vetter. Till's single scored Hyde before Kayla Pacha delivered a double for a 4-1 lead.

BHS could have intentionally walked Till twice with first base open, but elected not to do so.

"She's had a great year and we hear her name all the time," said McGee. "You look back at those situations and think about the what ifs. The next girl could have got up and hit a (home run). Who knows? We just went at her and it is what it is."

Metamora added three runs in the sixth to close the scoring.

"They're a great adjusting team," said McGee. "We had a game plan going in that we were probably going to need both of them (Wapp and Ellie Vetter). Coach (Deric) Linder is great at having them adjust to the pitchers."

Wapp struck out nine in 4.2 innings and allowed one earned run.

"Avery did a nice job," said McGee. "If we cleaned up our defense we would have been in much better shape and probably wouldn't have pulled her as quick."

BHS was hoping to advance further than last year when it lost in the sectional final after beating Metamora in the semifinals.

"We put up a fight. We knew coming off last year we were going to be a target, for sure," said Ellie Vetter, who will play next season at Parkland College. "We fought as a team. I'll never forget this season and these four years, three I guess with COVID (canceling 2020). This team means a lot to me.

"With Mollie, it's our last time playing together really besides travel. It's just meant a lot this year. This team learned a lot from each other."

BHS had nine hits and baserunners every inning, but stranded nine as Trentman struck out 11. The Vetters and Concetta DeBord each had two hits.

"We're very proud of this group. The seniors are a tough class to lose," said McGee. "It's been a heck of a season to be proud of. It's just a hard way to lose."

