Watch now: Bloomington softball claims win over Olympia

STANFORD – Facing hard-throwing Olympia pitcher Danika Frazier, Bloomington’s Ella Holliday had one thing on her mind Wednesday.

“Contact,” Holliday said, “just contact.”

Holliday made just enough contact in the third inning to dump a flare into short right field and drive in Taylor Huffington and Kennedy Lovell with a two-run double that sent the Purple Raiders on their way to a 4-1 victory over Olympia.

Ellie Stanley knocked in Holliday with a double to right-center field for a 3-0 lead. Holliday singled sharply up the middle in the sixth to score Avery Wapp with the fourth BHS run.

Frazier took the loss but had the hardest hit ball of the afternoon with a rocket of a solo home run to center field in the fourth for the lone Spartans’ run.

The nonconference game matched the No. 10-ranked team in Class 3A (BHS) against the No. 3 team in 2A (Olympia).

Here are three other takeaways from an entertaining matchup.

Wapp on target

Wapp (10-3) helped BHS improve to 17-4 with the two-hitter. She struck out 10 and walked one.

“I was definitely more in the game and pumped to pitch facing what we know is a really good team,” Wapp said. “I wanted to try to get my speed up. No matter where your ball is, they are always going to find it.”

Leaning on catcher Mollie Vetter also served Wapp well.

“She knows what she’s doing. Mollie is great at calling pitches,” said Wapp. “It’s trusting her and what she believes will be the best pitch.”

“Another solid performance,” BHS coach Amber McGee said of Wapp. “I’m very proud of what she did. Our defense had her back when they put the ball in play.”

Walks hurt Frazier

The first two BHS runs reached base on walks. Frazier finished with nine strikeouts and four walks.

“The walks, we’re trying to be more efficient pitching and catching,” said Olympia coach Courtney Hoffman. “Our defense has been a little down a couple of games. We’re trying to make that better and make smart plays. That’s not normally how we play. We need to focus a little more and be mentally ready for the game.”

McGee was pleased her hitters didn’t do go down on strikes more often.

“That’s been our struggle this season, trying to get out bats going,” McGee said. “Tonight we were on. We were able to make contact. Danika is a phenomenal pitcher. I was really proud to see top to bottom everybody putting the ball in play.”

Mutually beneficial

Both teams figure to benefit from Wednesday’s contest with regionals approaching later this month.

“That’s why we like playing teams like Bloomington with good pitching. Everything is practice for the postseason,” said Hoffman, whose team is 19-4. “That’s what we talked about after the game. What did we learn, what can we get better at for the postseason.”

“Near the end of the season, these are the type of teams we want to play,” McGee said. “We want the tough competition. We’ve got to get ready for postseason. We need to be in those pressure situations so this is definitely a good game for us right now.”

Wapp believes the victory is a potent injection of confidence.

“It gets our spirits up for sure,” she said. “When we know we can beat a good team like this, we can beat anyone else.”

