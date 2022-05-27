Watch now: Bloomington, Heyworth, Pontiac earn softball championships

Bloomington High School softball coach Amber McGee saw Charis Hoder’s breakout Saturday coming even if Hoder may not have.

“She’s had it in her all year. I feel like she’s been a little lacking in confidence,” McGee said. “We’ve known from the start she could do that. I’m just glad she found it today.”

Hoder drove in all five BHS runs with a pair of two-out hits to propel the Purple Raiders to a 5-2 win over Washington in the championship game of the Class 3A Bloomington Regional.

The BHS senior second baseman knocked in Ellie Vetter and Concetta DeBord with a first-inning single. Then, with the bases loaded in the sixth, Hoder blasted a drive over the right fielder’s head as Vetter, DeBord and Avery Wapp came around to score.

“The adrenaline was rushing. I was just feeling excited and ready to hit,” said Hoder. “It feels really good. They are a very competitive team and a great opponent. It’s super fun to beat our rival that knocked us out last year.

BHS takes a 23-6 record to the Washington Sectional. The Raiders face Metamora at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a sectional semifinal.

“We’ve been talking all year how we’ve been doing a great job getting on base. We just need someone to step up and get those clutch hits when we need them,” McGee said. “I’m so proud of Charis for getting it done for us.”

Wanting to give Washington two looks from the circle, McGee started Vetter and replaced her after 2⅓ innings with Wapp.

“We had a feeling they were prepared for Avery. They are a great team at adjusting and that’s who they faced last time,” said McGee. “We thought we would try to keep them off balance a little bit and start with Ellie. We thought it was best to use both and keep their batters guessing because they are a great hitting team.”

Washington scored twice in the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate before center fielder DeBord chased down a deep fly ball for the final out.

“I’m very proud of her for staying with that ball,” McGee said. “That was a tough ball to catch.”

Heyworth feeling super

Emma Slayback drove in the Class 1A LeRoy sectional championship game’s only two runs in the first inning by singling home Brooke Monteggia and Bailey Brooks and tossed a three-hit shutout to boost Heyworth to a 2-0 victory over Macon Meridian.

“We don’t score a lot of runs. Emma has been in big games all year. She’s not going to give up a lot,” said Heyworth coach JJ Slayback, Emma’s father. “We felt if we played Hornet defense, those two runs would hold up for the game.”

Heyworth (20-8) moves into the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional against Newark on Monday in an 11 a.m. start at Inspiration Field.

The Hornets will be seeking their first state tournament trip since 2017 when Emma’s older sister Adyson was the ace pitcher. Emma struck out six and walked one Saturday.

JJ Slayback said Meridian did not go down without considerable resistance.

“They were fighters. Their hitters hit foul ball after foul ball,” said the Heyworth coach. “Emma was tiring at the end, but her guts came through.”

Monteggia had two of the Hornets’ four hits.

Pontiac prevails

Behind a dominant performance from pitcher Elena Krause, Pontiac blanked Kankakee Bishop McNamara 3-0 in the title game of the 2A Herscher Sectional.

Krause allowed just one hit while striking out 15 and walking two.

“Elena pitched a great game, and the defense played well behind her,” said Indians coach Nicole Hayner, whose team faces Lombard Montini at 11 a.m. Monday in the Olivet Nazarene Super-Sectional in Bourbonnais. “It was a great game to be a part of.”

Rylee Zimmerman had two hits and three RBIs for Pontiac.

"Rylee had a great day at the plate, with the two run homerun and a line drive single," Hayner said. "We were glad to get the win versus Bishop Mac as that is who knocked us out of the super sectional back in 2019."

WFC ousted

Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell dropped a 6-3 decision to Newark in the championship game of the 1A Dwight Sectional. Newark scored three runs in the 10th inning for the win.

WFC pitcher Shae Simons struck out seven, while Newark hurler Kaitlyn Schofield fanned 15. Both pitchers went all 10 innings.

Normal West falls

Normal West scored five runs in the seventh inning but fell just short in a 9-8 loss to East Peoria in the championship matchup of the 3A East Peoria Regional.

Haley Willan had three hits, including a grand slam, for the Wildcats (20-8-1). Emily McCandless slugged a three-run home run, and Claire Post had two hits.

NCHS defeated

In the rain-delayed 4A Moline Regional, Normal Community bested Moline 5-4 before dropping the championship game to Bradley-Bourbonnais 4-0.

