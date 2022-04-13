Watch now: BHS' Avery Wapp nearly throws second straight no-hitter in beating Central Catholic

BLOOMINGTON — As Avery Wapp went to the circle for the seventh inning Tuesday against Central Catholic, the Bloomington senior standout was in rare territory.

Last year's Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year needed three outs to throw a second straight no-hitter.

"A little bit, I'm not going to lie," said Wapp on her thoughts about another no-hitter following Saturday's five-inning perfect game against Peoria Notre Dame. "But I was more worried about trying to get some outs to end the game."

Wapp was one strike away from achieving the double no-no until the Saints' Summer Clark ripped a 2-2 offering for a long single to center field. Then Wapp rang up her 18th strikeout to strand two runners and finish off a 3-0 victory for the Purple Raiders at McGraw Park.

It was a classic pitchers' duel as the Saints' Emily York allowed four hits with 14 strikeouts. Both pitchers had no-hitters until BHS pushed across three runs in the top of the sixth while improving its record to 7-3.

"Coming away from games like that, obviously it's about wins and losses, but it's about competing and getting better and playing good teams," said Saints' coach Jeff Schade, whose team fell to 7-5. "I would much rather play a team like Bloomington five nights a week. It only makes you better."

Here are four takeaways as both teams get set for the bulk of their conference seasons. BHS has won its only Big 12 game with a test Thursday at Normal Community, while Central is off to a 3-0 start in the rugged Illini Prairie Conference.

Wapp 'rising' up

BHS head coach Amber McGee said Wapp (4-2) has added a rise ball this season and is throwing it with confidence.

"Last year she was a lot flat curve(ball), screw(ball), in and out a lot," said McGee. "This year she added that height change, and it makes a big difference. It keeps the hitters guessing."

Raiders catcher Mollie Vetter is having a fun time behind the plate working with Wapp.

"She's hitting her inside and outside corners really well and her rise ball is very dominant," said Vetter. "Us working together really well has been a huge part. We've worked together these last two years."

Here's some bad news for Big 12 opponents.

"It's definitely the beginning of the season and I'm not to my full potential yet," said Wapp, whose two losses came on a spring trip to Tennessee.

Vetter twins deliver

The Raiders weren't getting much done against York (6-3) until the sixth.

Ellie Vetter led off with a bunt single for the game's first hit. She was sacrificed to second before Mollie Vetter drove in her twin with a long drive to center for a double.

"Everything I do is for the team," said Mollie Vetter. "Ellie was at second and I knew we had to score and push something across."

Charis Hoder drove in the second run with a single before Kennedy Lovell's sacrifice fly accounted for the final run.

Repeat from 2021

A year ago, it was York and Ellie Vetter mowing down batters until the Saints pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh for a 1-0 victory against the Raiders.

BHS finally broke through against York, but Schade still was impressed with his star junior's performance.

"She threw the ball really, really well," he said. "They've got some good players."

Wapp and York figure to battle each other quite often in the future. Wapp has signed with Lindenwood, which is making the transition from Division II into the Division I Ohio Valley Conference next season, while York has committed to the OVC's Tennessee Tech for the 2024 season.

Moving forward

The Raiders and Saints both went on spring break trips to Tennessee. That was a good thing because the weather has played havoc with games in Central Illinois this spring.

Mollie Vetter believes the Raiders have plenty of things to improve upon after 10 games.

"There's a lot to do defensively and offensively for us to be at that next level that we can be," she said.

McGee said she's already seen plenty of growth from her team, but agrees with Vetter.

"We have a lot of young girls. Seeing a pitcher like (York) is a surprise to them," she said. "It was a great experience for these guys to face a good pitcher, to get those reps even if it was strikeout, strikeout, strikeout."

The Saints have already beaten St. Joseph-Ogden in an Illini Prairie game. But the likes of Pontiac, Olympia and Tolono Unity makes Schade realize the league race will be a dogfight.

"I'm extremely happy where we're at," he said. "With the way it's been raining we haven't gotten a lot of games in since we got back from Tennessee. We start deep in our conference (now), and its murderers' row in our conference."

