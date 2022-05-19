Watch now: Avery Wapp blanks Normal West as Bloomington builds momentum for softball postseason

BLOOMINGTON — It didn't matter to Avery Wapp the game was pushed back to Wednesday with Normal West heavily involved in the Leah Marlene festivities for the American Idol finalist Tuesday.

Just let the Bloomington senior standout pitcher know when she needs to throw the first pitch and she'll be ready, especially for an Intercity opponent.

"I always get more pumped up for these games," said Wapp. "It's common for me to feel that good before a big game like this."

The Lindenwood recruit struck out 13 while battery mate Mollie Vetter hit a solo home run and drove in three as the host Raiders tuned up for the postseason with a 3-0 victory against West.

The win upped BHS' record to 22-5 as the Raiders finished second in the Big 12 Conference with a 9-1 mark. Normal Community clinched the league title earlier in the week by going 10-0.

Wapp, who was last year's Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, allowed three hits in improving to 12-4.

"She was stellar. She had a couple innings there where they connected a little bit, but she picked it up and said, no thank you, I'm going to shut this down," said BHS head coach Amber McGee. "She came through at the end."

Here are three other takeaways as both teams get ready for regionals next week.

Going deep early

Mollie Vetter drove an 0-1 pitch from West's Rileigh Morlock over the left-centerfield fence in the bottom of the first to give the Raiders an early 1-0 lead.

"You know, going into this game I was really comfortable," said Vetter. "It was important, conference and in-town rivalry. I was really confident in myself in warmups and came in hot, I guess."

Vetter's sacrifice fly in the third pushed the lead to 2-0. She then drove in twin sister Ellie Vetter with a groundout in the fifth for the final run.

That was more than enough support for Wapp.

"Going up against Intercity girls who she plays and we see in the summer, it's hard," said Mollie Vetter of Wapp's performance. "She did really well."

Ready for regional

The Raiders have a home makeup game Friday against Metamora before next week's BHS Regional. The Raiders are the No. 2 seed in the Washington Sectional complex and could face Metamora in a sectional semifinal.

"We feel really good. I'm glad we're seeing this good of competition toward the end of the season," said Wapp. "We'll definitely be seeing that more in postseason. I'm confident we're peaking as a team now."

Friday's game against Metamora was rained out in early April. Probably a good thing, too, because BHS would have faced a nine-day layoff until facing Washington or Morton in the May 27 regional final.

McGee said BHS, which received a first-round regional bye, will hold its annual Raider Olympic Games during practice Monday.

"We'll try not to get too burned out in practice early on," said McGee. "You've got to keep it light and have fun. Late in the season is when burnout happens. Everyone is exhausted. We try to have fun."

West moving on

The Wildcats (18-7-1, 8-2) made some solid contact against Vetter. Haley Willan had two sharp singles while Emily Kobel delivered a double. But West never had more than one runner on base in an inning.

"She's a very good pitcher and we couldn't put anything together back to back today," said West head coach April Schermann. "Props to Bloomington. They came out in the first inning and got one and scored a little bit later in the game, too. It was hard to get our offense going today."

Morlock (13-6-1) allowed five hits and two earned runs while walking one and striking out three.

Schermann was glad the Wildcats saw a pitcher of Wapp's quality before regional. West, a No. 4 seed in the Washington Sectional, travels to Rock Island for a single game Saturday to conclude the regular season before meeting sixth-seeded Limestone on May 25 in an East Peoria Regional semifinal game.

"We need to be ready to make adjustments earlier in the game and not wait until the sixth or seventh inning to make adjustments at the plate," said Schermann. "We're trying to learn from every pitch and every at-bat to get better for the next time. We're trying to play one pitch at a time and get better. Next week it's just a faceless opponent and us and the ball."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.