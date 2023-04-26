NORMAL – The outside offering of Central Catholic pitcher Emily York made Normal Community senior Kara Muehleck’s job considerably more difficult.

Still, Muehleck’s mission was clear. Contact at all cost.

“Not going to lie. I just threw my bat at it,” Muehleck said. “There was nothing I could do but throw the bat.”

With a suicide squeeze called, Muehleck got the fourth-inning bunt down in fair territory as Annika Brown scored. Emma Conover brought home a second run on a throwing error as NCHS defeated Central Catholic 2-0 on Wednesday.

“We didn’t want to strike out. Just put the ball in play,” said Iron coach Steve Hassel. “It worked out.”

Brown reached base when her infield pop up was misplayed. Conover then doubled to left field. York struck out the next two batters before Muehleck’s successful bunt.

“I was pretty pumped up to see the second teammate from second base rounding third,” she said.

Behind the shutout pitching of Lindsey Leathery, NCHS improved to 8-9, while the Saints fell to 12-10.

Leathery shines

Leathery limited Central Catholic to four hits while walking three and striking out three in a complete-game effort.

“A lot of it was thanks to the defense. They were what made the game,” said the junior right-hander. “My change up was pretty good. The curve I would throw a lot 0-2 just to get it out of the zone. Honestly, my fastball, which I don’t usually throw, was a big part of the game today.”

“I thought Lindsey pitched phenomenal. She was always ahead in the count,” Hassel said. “The top of their lineup is pretty good, and she did a nice job with the top of the lineup.”

York effective

Both NCHS runs off York were unearned. The Saints hurler struck out 12 and walked one.

“Great opponent, great pitcher-catcher (Elyssa Stenger) combination for Central Catholic,” said Hassel. “We’ve lost a lot of these kind of games this year so this was a good one for us. We made some mistakes, but we recovered from every mistake we had.”

Stranded Saints

Central Catholic left three baserunners in scoring position and six total. The Saints hit into a double play and had two runners thrown out stealing.

“We just couldn’t get that either two-out hit or we ran ourselves into a couple plays. We missed a few signs here or there, and the ball didn’t bounce our way,” Central Catholic coach Jeff Schade said.

“That’s the fun part about softball. It’s not always seven or eight hits win a game. It could be small ball, and that’s what happens.”

The Saints had a double by Rylee Cook and singles from Aubrey Campbell, York and Stenger.

