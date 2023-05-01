NORMAL – Whether it was hard hits, well-placed hits or bunt hits, the Olympia High School softball team just hit Monday.

The Spartans amassed 19 hits while capturing a 10-3 nonconference victory over University High at Fairview Park’s Blemler Field.

“It’s a really good offensive team,” said third baseman Shelby Finchum, who was 4-for-5. “We know when we need to string hits together.”

Kyla Birky joined Finchum with four hits, two on bunts. Kat Springer and Jordyn Turner added three hits apiece and Danika Frazier and Lydia Rutledge chipped in two hits each.

“We have three slappers, and I told them after the game I thought they did great,” Olympia coach Courtney Hoffman said. “They finally placed the ball where they wanted. We’ve been working on that all season. If we can get those three going with a few of our power hitters behind them, we’ll be a hard team to beat.”

Fast start

The Spartans, who improved to 18-3, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Springer reached on a bad hop infield single and Turner singled to left-center field before Finchum laced a two-run double to center field.

“Before this game, CoHoff told us she wanted to get two in the first inning and come out really strong,” Finchum said. “She always tells us to get some in the first inning to take a little bit of pressure off us in the field and up to bat.”

Adding to the lead

Olympia doubled its lead to 4-0 in the third on a run-scoring double by Frazier and an RBI hit from Birky.

Rutledge singled home a run in the fifth before the first eight Spartans reached base in the sixth. Sarah Cross’ two-run double off the fence in right-center field was the big hit in a five-run uprising.

Frazier notches win

Frazier (16-3) retired the first eight batters she faced before issuing a walk.

U High’s first hit was a fifth-inning infield single from Molly Jones. The Pioneers (19-5) loaded the bases on a pair of two-out walks before Olympia second baseman Lexy Douglas snared a Kyndal Shively line drive to halt the threat.

Frazier, who struck out nine and walked five, was one out from ending the game by the 10-run rule in the sixth but was removed after issuing two straight walks.

“She was a little tight. We knew we might have to take her out early and put Gabby (Frye) in,” said Hoffman. “It’s good to get Gabby in those situations too in case we have to down the road and get the nerves out.”

Extending the game

U High scored its first run and assured a seventh inning when Jordyn Roop’s single drove home Payton McClellan. A second run scored on an error.

“We battled and battled and got Danika’s pitch count up high enough she needed to come out of the game,” U High coach Al Toliver said. “She did a really good job of mixing up her pitches and changing speeds. I know she wasn’t 100 percent today, either.”

The Pioneers’ third tally came in the seventh on a Maddie Adams home run to center field.

Positive experience

With regionals starting in two weeks, both teams were glad for an opportunity to face another quality team.

“That’s why we schedule these teams,” said Hoffman. “We know everything is going to be thrown at us. We’ll see different situations and how we handle them.”

“You always want to play good competition, especially this time of year, to find out what your team’s weaknesses are and find out what your strengths are and build around that,” Toliver said. “We’ll keep working hard and get ready to go here in a couple weeks.”

Photos: Olympia softball at University High School