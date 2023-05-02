NORMAL – Natalie Nenne and Rileigh Morlock hit sixth and seventh in the Normal West batting order.

Tuesday at Normal Community, Nenne and Morlock were the back-to-back tormentors of NCHS in a brutally windy battle of Big 12 Conference unbeatens.

Nenne and Morlock combined for seven of West’s 16 hits as the Wildcats roared to a 16-1 victory in a contest halted after five innings by the 10-run rule.

“We have been struggling to be consistent with our bats this season so it was nice to see us string some hits together,” West coach April Schermann said. “We were seeing the ball well but most importantly going up there playing with confidence.”

The Wildcats moved to 17-7 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12. NCHS slipped to 10-11 and 6-1 in league play.

Fast start

West broke out to a 3-0 first-inning lead on run-scoring singles from Emily McCandless, Nenne and Morlock.

“We were really prepared coming in,” said Nenne, who had three singles and a double. “We focused on how we played not who we played. We were seeing the ball well and everyone did their part.”

The Wildcats added four runs in the third on hits from Nenne, Morlock and Leah Boyd and two Iron errors.

“I’m really proud of our team,” Morlock said. “We work really hard in practices on hitting the ball and focusing on watching it track all the way through so no matter the speed or spin we feel confident enough to hit any ball.”

A two-run double from Emily Kobel and a two-run McCandless single highlighted a seven-run West fourth.

Emily Branson and Nenne both scored three runs for the Wildcats.

Morlock in control

Morlock ran her pitching record to 10-1 with six strikeouts and no walks over five innings.

“It was challenging at first to get over the actual wind, but after you got into the hang of it it was pretty good,” Morlock said. “I found a little rhythm and worked well with my catcher (McCandless). She’s great behind the plate and helped me get through it. It was an effort between both of us and we made it work.”

“Rileigh was out for part of the season with a shoulder injury. Now that we have her back, she’s throwing some really good games,” said Schermann. “I was very proud of how she performed today but not surprised.”

NCHS highlights

The lone Iron run scored on a third-inning home run to right field by Annika Brown.

NCHS second baseman Madison Ummel turned in the defensive play of the game with a diving stop of a hard-hit Katie Poehlman grounder to end the second inning.

“We’ve got to be self reflective and figure out how we get better individually and collectively,” Iron coach Steve Hassel said. “We have to take a step back and figure it out. There’s still a lot to play for. They’re just a really good team. They were better than us not even but a little bit but a lot of bit.”

Photos: Normal West softball on Tuesday at Normal Community