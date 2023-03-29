NORMAL — Even though the temperature was in the low 50s for Tuesday's first pitch in their home opener, Normal Community High School's softball team was hardly complaining.

"When we played Pekin the first game of the year (on March 15), that's the first time we saw live pitching from 43 feet," said NCHS head coach Steve Hassel. "We were only out here twice and mostly inside. When you have someone throwing at you from 43 feet, it's just different."

After winning its first game of the season Monday against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 16-1, the Iron kept swinging against one of the Mid-Illini Conference's top teams.

Senior Annika Brown went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead NCHS (1-4) against East Peoria. However, the Raiders also got plenty of offense with 13 hits to down the Iron, 9-6.

"Our bats have been pretty good so far and they've always been pretty good in the program, so I hope we keep progressing," said Brown, an Illinois Wesleyan recruit. "We had a rough start, but I think we're off to a better start now and we're going to keep pushing."

Carson Damery added two of NCHS' nine hits, a double and triple, and scored twice. Lindsey Leathery started in the circle for NCHS and was relieved by Tessa Bittner in the fourth.

Brown's three-run homer over the new "Lady Iron" banner on the centerfield fence in the second gave the Iron a 5-3 lead.

"I could tell she (Emily Compton) was going to throw me rise(ball) because that's what she was throwing everybody at that time. I got a couple in my first at-bat, too," said Brown.

"I was scooting back in the batter's box so I could see it longer, and I happened to drive it pretty good."

East Peoria (5-1), which was coming off a trip last week to Nashville, Tenn., scored two runs in the third and fourth to grab a 7-5 lead before Brown's double drove in Damery to cut the gap to 7-6.

Meadow Terry came in and stopped the threat. Terry allowed a single in each of the final three innings, but the Iron were unable to plate any more runs.

"They're a good team. Their pitchers are pretty good and all of our at-bats we battled," said Hassel. "They were really hard to defend with all the lefthanded hitters they had. They could all do a little bit, drag bunt and slap and all that stuff. I'm happy where we're at right now. We would like to be something than 1-5, but we're improving."

East Peoria easily handled NCHS, 12-2, in five innings last season. The Iron came back and won the Big 12 Conference championship.

While NCHS graduated many of those players off the title-winning team, several veterans have returned.

"I thought we would be really good defensively. We didn't start out the year (like that), but we're getting better defensively," said Hassel. "We have more power than I thought we would have and our hitting is coming along well, too."

The Iron's slow start — in which they got run-ruled twice — wasn't expected. Yet the players completely understood part of the reason.

"It was a mixture of not being at home and having to travel and also the weather," said Brown. "Everyone is playing in the same weather, but it was tough not being on the field as much, even practicing."

NCHS hopes the weather breaks because it is going to get the chance for a lot of practice time after Wednesday's game at Lincoln.

The Iron will be off until a home doubleheader April 9 against Champaign Central.

"We had a really good day (Monday), not only that we won but the way we played was good," said Hassel. "I thought we continued that (Tuesday) and I thought our outs were even good."

