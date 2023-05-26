Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORMAL – In a tight high school softball game, it’s important to bunch your hits.

Normal West managed just two hits Friday in the Class 3A West Regional championship game but placed doubles from Emily Kobel and Emily McCandless back-to-back for a third-inning run that stood up for a 1-0 victory over East Peoria at Maxwell Park.

Wildcats pitcher Rileigh Morlock dispersed the Raiders’ three hits in different innings as West improved to 28-9.

“We know East Peoria is always competitive. They’re always good up and down the lineup,” Wildcats coach April Schermann said. “Defensively they’re solid. Offensively they’re solid. Our players were locked in every pitch. They brought the juice. They brought energy.”

West advances to the Metamora Sectional where it will play the hosts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal.

“What I think we did a great job of is preparing for this game,” said Schermann. “Since we already played them this year (and won 2-1), we kind of knew what to expect, and we’ve been working on preparing for this moment.”

The moment for West to reach East Peoria hurler Meadow Terry came in the third. With two outs, Kobel blooped a double down the right-field line and scored easily as McCandless stroked a double to left-center field.

“She was pitching me a lot of low and out,” McCandless said. “I really just wanted to get a base hit because Em is so fast on second base whatever happened she was more than likely going to score. So I was just trying to get a ball to the green.”

Morlock (17-3) struck out seven and walked one.

“I felt like I was throwing really well,” said Morlock. “Coming up to this point, we practiced in the bullpen and made sure me and my catcher (McCandless) were on the same page. There was a lot of preparation. It felt second nature to come in here and pitch knowing I could hit my spots and location.”

East Peoria (19-10) received a first-inning double and a sixth-inning single from Southeast Missouri recruit Gracie Luna. But both came with two outs and Morlock retired the next batter.

Keearrah Brown’s fourth-inning single also happened with two outs.

"Rileigh did so good. Everything was moving,” McCandless said. “We were utilizing her low rise which was super efficient because they saw she was throwing high rise and the umpire’s zone was a little bit lower and he wasn’t really calling that. We were able to utilize our low rise and get a lot of girls looking.”

Five of East Peoria's strikeouts came on called third strikes.

Photos: Normal West softball on Tuesday at Normal Community