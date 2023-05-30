Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

METAMORA – After pitching through a myriad of challenges and stranding 10 Metamora baserunners through five innings, Normal West pitcher Rileigh Morlock had little reason to be concerned with Kennedy Nee’s one-out infield single in the sixth.

But when Kaidance Till hammered Morlock’s next offering over the left-field fence, Metamora owned the margin it needed for a 3-1 victory Tuesday in a semifinal of the Class 3A Metamora Sectional.

“She threw one right down the middle, and I didn’t miss it,” Till said. “My previous at-bats I had been missing them and fouling them and swinging at pitches that weren’t mine. I felt it as soon as I hit it. The way it was going, that was gone.”

The left-handed Till’s opposite-field homer was her team-leading eighth of the season.

“She can hit ‘em. She’s been in a little bit of a drought because everybody is pitching her so tough,” said Redbirds coach Derik Linder. “She got a pitch to hit and put a great swing on it. I would say half if not more (of her homers) have been opposite field. She hasn’t pulled very much this year because nobody will throw her inside.”

Metamora takes a 31-3 record into Friday’s 4:30 p.m. sectional championship matchup with Washington, which downed Geneseo 4-1 in the first semifinal.

West bowed out at 28-10.

“We knew we were going up against a very good Metamora team,” Wildcats coach April Schermann said. “We did our absolute best to prepare for them. Unfortunately, our hits did not fall.”

West managed just one hit against Redbirds pitcher Nora Johnson (22-1) but it was a loud one. Morlock cranked a blast down the left-field line that disappeared from view as left fielder Elli Schafer crashed into the fence.

The Wildcats’ only other baserunner came when Katie Poehlman reached on an error with two outs in the seventh. West, however, struck out just five times.

“We’ll take that. We had good contact,” said Schermann. “We couldn’t find any holes, any gaps out there, and they played exceptional defense against us. Their outfield caught everything.”

Playing as the visiting team on its home field, Metamora put its first three batters on base with the first of three Nee singles, a walk and a fielder’s choice as West’s attempt at a force out at third base was unsuccessful.

Morlock (17-4) emerged unscathed after a fly ball to shallow center field, a foul out and a fly out to center.

The Redbirds also loaded the bases with one out in the third. But Wildcats shortstop Emily Kobel threw for a force out at the plate, and Karagan Harnett grounded out.

“We just couldn’t get a break was the thing. We had a couple balls hit pretty decent right at somebody,” Linder said. “I like that about this team. They didn’t worry about things.

"They went ahead and said ‘we’ll get it, it will happen, don’t worry about it.’ We finally got a break with that ball going off the second baseman’s glove.”

Metamora pulled into a 1-1 tie in the fifth. Schafer singled and was at second with two outs when West second baseman Braelyn Sauder made a diving attempt at a soft liner from Hartnett. The ball glanced off Sauder’s glove and Schafer scored as the ball rolled into foul territory.

Morlock struck out two and walked three.

“Emily McCandless calls all the pitches. I give her a ton of credit for her work behind the plate and to Rileigh for executing pitches,” said Schermann. “You wouldn’t have a great pitcher without a great catcher.

"I’m really going to miss my senior class. They really took our team where we got to this year. I’m proud to be their coach.”

Schafer joined Nee with three of Metamora's 10 hits.

Photos: Normal West vs. Metamora during 3A Sectional Softball