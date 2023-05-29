Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON – Dominated for five innings by Ottawa Marquette pitcher Kaylee Killelea, the LeRoy High School softball team came to bat in the sixth in search of its first baserunner.

“We talked about were you early or were you late and did you swing at strikes,” Panthers coach Doug Hageman said. “We felt like if we could fix the early or late piece and we were swinging at strikes, eventually we would come through.”

While two sixth-inning singles broke the seal on Killelea’s perfect game, LeRoy scored twice in the eighth on Natalie Loy’s hit up the middle and hung on for a 2-1 victory at the Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional that propelled the Panthers into their first State Tournament in school history.

LeRoy (31-6) faces two-time defending state champion Illini Bluffs in a 12:30 p.m. state semifinal Friday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. The Tigers are 24-5 after a 3-2 super-sectional win over Carrollton.

“It’s just amazing doing it for our first time,” said winning pitcher Lilly Long. “We all worked together for this.”

Emily Mennenga’s one-out single got LeRoy started in the eighth. Morgan Fleming then dropped a single in front of center fielder Lindsey Kaufmann.

Loy’s single to the left of shortstop Maisy Lyons brought home Mennenga from second base.

Kaufmann had to range into left-center field and could not make a clean backhand grab of the grounder. Fleming sprinted around to score and Loy ended up at third base by the time Marquette got the ball back into the infield.

“I was so excited we scored,” Loy said. “It was incredible the moment I knew that hit would score at least one runner.”

Loy learned from her first two plate appearances to “definitely swing a lot earlier. She’s a fast pitcher. I had to get my foot down and swing.”

Long (17-3) gave up a Kaufmann home run to left field with one out in the bottom of the eighth. The sophomore then secured the final two outs by chasing down a pop up in foul territory and recording her 11th strikeout to set off a dugout-clearing celebration.

“Unbelievable. She was calm, she was collected and she doesn’t act like a sophomore,” Hageman said of Long. “She’s pitching her best right now. She’s a difference maker for us.”

Long walked the first batter she faced and did not issue another base on balls. She rang up strikeouts on the inside corner, the outside corner and high out of the strike zone.

The Crusaders, who bowed out at 25-7, had runners at second and third base with no outs and bases loaded with one out in the first inning. Long wriggled free from that predicament with a strikeout and a foul out.

“I think it changes the mindset a little bit. It gave our kids confidence,” said Hageman, whose roster contains no seniors. “We came out pretty nervous. I’ve never seen this many people at a softball game. I feel like 80 percent of them were wearing (LeRoy) maroon and gold. I think they felt a little bit of pressure.”

“I knew it was OK and we could do it for me and my teammates,” Long said. “I stayed calm and let my defense work.”

LeRoy, which has won four of its five postseason games by one run, nearly broke on top in the seventh.

Loy bounced a single up the middle. On a Laila Carr grounder to third base, Marquette threw to second base to force pinch runner Mattie Cooper but shortstop Lyons could not locate the base and all runners were safe.

A Molly Buckles sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk loaded the bases. But Long bounced into a fielder’s choice with Cooper being forced out at home, and Killelea extricated herself from the jam with a strikeout.

A left-hander, Killelea struck out 11 and issued one intentional walk.

“Our game plan was to get better every at-bat,” said Hageman. “We knew she was really good, probably the best pitcher we’ve seen stuff and location wise. I thought our kids just battled, made the small adjustments and put the bat on the ball.”

