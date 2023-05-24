Emily Mennenga slammed a two-out, walk-off two-run home run to left-center field with Emma Bagnell aboard Tuesday to lift the LeRoy High School softball team to a 4-3 win over Villa Grove in a semifinal game of the Class 1A Tuscola Sectional.

"It was the first of her high school career and I believe ever," LeRoy coach Doug Hageman said.

The 30-6 Panthers set a school record for wins in a season and will face Heart of Illinois Conference rival Heyworth for the sectional championship Saturday at 11 a.m.

Mennenga finished with two hits and three RBIs to support winning pitcher Lilly Long (15-3), who struck out 10 and walked three.

"It was a great game and Villa Grove was as good as advertised," said Hageman.

Heyworth edged Salt Fork 3-2 in the first Tuscola Sectional semifinal.

Bailey Brooks homered and Emily Rogers also drove in a run for the Hornets.

Heyworth pitcher Emma Slayback allowed three hits, two unearned runs and struck out 13.

At Melrose Park: Woodland was eliminated from the Walther Christian Sectional in a 3-2, nine-inning loss to Newark.

Class 2A

At Quincy: Quincy Notre Dame scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to oust Olympia in a sectional semifinal.

Sarah Cross contributed two hits and two RBIs for the Spartans.

At Pontiac: Beecher prevailed in a pitchers' duel over Pontiac 1-0.

Beecher pitcher Ava Lorenzatti allowed just two hits and struck out nine with no walks. Pontiac hurler Elena Krause gave up four hits, fanned eight and did not issue a walk.

At Tolono: Effingham St. Anthony edged Central Catholic 2-1 in a sectional semifinal.

Photos: Class 2A softball regional championship game at McGraw Park.