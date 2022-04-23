Kindred: Three surgeries later, U High’s Maddie Adams living her softball life

Maddie Adams’ earliest softball memory? She was a toddler and at the state tournament in East Peoria.

Her father, Jim Adams, was head coach at Tri-Valley High School, leading the Vikings to the Class A State Tournament in 2007 and Class 1A third-place finishes in 2008 and 2009.

“I remember running across the field,” Maddie Adams said. “I was still in diapers, so I was really young.”

Her short legs were healthy as could be. They’re longer now, and Adams is a University High School junior. Yet, her legs — specifically, her knees — are a huge part of her softball story.

The Pioneers’ No. 1 pitcher, Adams is on the field again after three knee surgeries in three years.

The first was for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in the fall of 2018. She was an eighth-grader and injured running the bases in a 12-under travel softball game.

“The rehab was five or six months,” Adams said.

In July 2020, playing in a summer tournament in Florida, Adams tore the ACL in her left knee, again running the bases.

“We thought it was a hyperextension at first, but it turned out it wasn’t after an MRI,” she said.

Surgery followed and the rehab was a full six months. Adams got through it and played last spring for U High’s sectional championship team. She was 3-3 as a pitcher in support of senior ace Jen Kuhn, batted .477 and led the Pioneers in runs batted in.

Then, in October 2021, Adams tore the meniscus in her right knee playing in a fall league game. It required a third surgery, but there was a bright spot.

“The rehab was only six weeks, so it wasn’t as bad as six months,” Adams said, smiling.

She does that a lot. Smiling comes easy to the daughter of Andrea and Jim Adams, masking the fighter within her.

We all like to think we could look adversity in the eye and smile. Adams has done it repeatedly, combating hard times with hard work. It has tested her, and taught her this:

“Just how strong I am,” Adams said. “I’m proud of myself and I’m really glad to have my family and my parents be there for me.”

U High coach Al Toliver has marveled at Adams’ toughness. The coronavirus wiped out the 2020 high school softball season, but last year and this season have shown how resilient Adams is.

“You just can’t stop her,” Toliver said. “She just works and works.”

Adams pitched a no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk Thursday in a 15-0, four-inning win over Springfield Southeast. She also was 1 for 1 with a two-run double.

U High entered weekend play at 9-8, with the eight losses coming to teams with a combined 64-12 record. It has been a challenging schedule and Adams has pitched against the best teams.

Toliver pinch runs for her frequently when she gets on base, hoping to avoid another knee injury. Recently, she didn’t give him the chance, hitting an inside the park home run at Decatur Eisenhower.

“She loves to play,” Toliver said. “I think she fell in love with the game early. She is really competitive, but on the other side she wants to have a good time, too.”

Again, Adams has been around softball all her life. Her father runs ADAMS Softball Instruction, giving pitching and hitting lessons. Maddie will tell you he has taught her a ton about the game and given her an advantage.

Along the way, she has maintained perspective. Softball is a game and games are supposed to be fun.

“I like playing and I like winning, but being the best I can be is all I can do,” she said. “The team is what makes it fun. Having the best teammates is a great advantage.”

Adams hopes to play college softball and perhaps pursue a degree in physical therapy. It would enable her to help others dealing with injuries.

She hopes her journey can inspire current athletes facing rehab.

“I am rooting for everybody,” she said. “It (surgery/rehab) is definitely hard, but everyone’s got it (in them).”

She smiled again. Thursday’s warm sun felt a little warmer.

You just can’t stop her. It’s a wonderful thing.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

