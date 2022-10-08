Kindred: Terry Shay provided warm touch as coach with Oly Fire softball

There was a tough, no-nonsense side to Terry Shay. You saw it in his time as a standout catcher at Atlanta High School, where his strong arm and powerful bat often were accompanied by an intimidating scowl.

He was my first hometown hero. When you’re 10 years old, overweight and slow afoot, they make you a catcher in Little League. The best way to learn — aside from playing — was to watch the local high school catcher. Shay was a terrific example.

Later, his toughness served him well in 28 years working for the Illinois Department of Corrections. Likely, every coworker and prisoner knew where they stood with him, what he expected from them.

Yet, when Shay died on Sept. 26 after a two-month illness, he left a legacy of kindness, caring and a heart big enough to fill his barrel chest.

That tender side came out in many ways, especially during his summers as a coach with the Oly Fire travel softball program. Shay joined Jeff Gaither and Bruce Prager as coaches for a talented group that appeared in three straight Class A state championship games at Olympia High School, including back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003.

Shay’s daughter, Jessie, was the star pitcher all three of those seasons, but it was not all about her. Yes, Terry Shay loved her dearly and she knew it. But there was this:

“He was like another father figure for me and treated me like his own daughter,” said Tiffany Prager, Bruce’s daughter and now head softball coach at Illinois Wesleyan. “He was someone I would describe as a teddy bear. He had this softness about him.”

And this:

“He was a very private person, but once you got to know Terry, you learned how much he really cared about you,” said Tricia Gale, daughter of Jeff Gaither. “Kathi (Shay’s wife) always said that Terry thought of me as another daughter. He treated me like one. I always felt special when I was with Terry. I knew I was important to him.”

That may have been Terry Shay’s greatest gift. He could command the respect of teenage girls, push them to be their best, even yell at times. But in the next breath, he could make them feel like a million bucks and realize they meant the world to him.

“It’s not that he didn’t yell. He could yell like everybody else,” said his daughter, who is now Jessie Lazarus and a mother of two. “But Dad was kind of the one who if we made an out or something, he would give you a pat on the back and a ‘you’ll get ‘em next time’ type of deal. He was a good coach because he treated all the girls as best you can.”

Shay was 71 when he died. After coaching with the Oly Fire from when Jessie was in 12-and-under until she graduated high school, he took a few summers off. Then Gaither coaxed him out of “retirement” for a couple of years with a group that later played in back-to-back Class 2A state title games for Olympia, winning the 2009 crown.

If Shay appeared a bit weary during some of those summer tournaments, there was a reason. His daughter explained:

“Dad worked at the prison (Lincoln Correctional Center) and he would go without sleep,” she said. “He would be on 11 to 7 (shift) and then we’d get right in the car and have to be at a tournament at 9 o’clock on Saturday.

“You don’t think of that stuff when you’re growing up. But like my mom said, it was definitely one of the happiest times of his life being able to do that.”

Call it a labor of love. Few saw it play out more than Gaither, who spent so much time with Shay on softball fields, car rides and in hotels.

They were driven to help the players succeed, coach to their strengths and, ultimately, help Olympia win middle school and high school state titles. Mission accomplished.

Along the way, a brotherhood formed.

“I loved him like a brother. He knew it,” Gaither said. “I’m sure the feeling was mutual. We were very close. It (Shay’s death) is way too early.”

Al Toliver was grateful for the time, energy and coaching Gaither, Shay and Bruce Prager provided. The summer program consisted only of Olympia players, making Toliver’s job as the Olympia middle school and high school head coach easier.

The players were accustomed to playing together at a high level.

“Terry was right in the thick of that,” Toliver said. “He was dedicated to helping the girls get better and he was right along with the mission of the Oly Fire, which was to help the Olympia softball program be better. He was all for that.

“More than once, I saw a tear well up in his eye when he saw the girls play and saw them doing well. Sometimes he wanted to come off as a little gruff, but yeah … not so much.”

Gaither summed up Shay’s emotional side this way: “If you just saw him from a distance, you didn’t see the whole Terry.”

“He definitely had a big heart,” Gaither added. “He was great with the kids. He was tough on you when he needed to be tough, but he was the first one to pick you up and cheer you on. He was the biggest cheerleader for every one of them.”

They felt the love from a man Tiffany Prager said taught life lessons in addition to softball.

“I feel very, very fortunate to have been coached by him, but most importantly, to have known him,” she said. “His legacy is going to continue. We (the ex-players) will strive to continue his legacy through how we live.”

Tricia Gale is living the life of a wife, mother, teacher and coach. A fifth-grade teacher in the Olympia district, she also coaches middle school basketball and her daughters’ summer softball teams.

In all of it, she tries to incorporate what she learned from Terry Shay.

“To always make girls feel like they’re wanted or needed in any situation,” Gale said. “To let them know they’re cared for, even if it’s just by a laugh or a grin.

“You always wanted to make Terry proud. He always had that big grin when he was proud of you. That’s what I see when I think of Terry.”

It’s a great image to leave in hearts and minds.

The best, really.