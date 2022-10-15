Kindred: Jeff Long bowls his way into Hall of Fame, and a friendship rolls on

Jeff Long bowls his way into Hall of Fame, and a friendship rolls on

The first day of kindergarten in Atlanta began by lining up alphabetically. This was 1963, mind you, but the memory remains fresh.

Why?

K and L were together, which meant Randy Kindred and Jeff Long were in close proximity. A conversation evolved. A friendship was born.

He was thin with red hair, lined up behind the fat kid — me — who looked like he ate thin red-headed kids for breakfast. Soon, it was clear my new friend ran fast and jumped high. He was more athletic than me in every way, but then, so were parking meters.

What mattered was our personalities meshed. He made me laugh with ease, leading my young mind to conclude, “This is the funniest person I know.”

That hasn’t changed.

So in the interest of full disclosure, you should know that writing this column is an absolute joy. There is nothing impartial about it. Jeff Long is being inducted next week into the Greater Bloomington USBC Bowling Hall of Fame, an honor he richly deserves. Being able to spread that news, to share his story, is a privilege for the fat kid.

Bowling came naturally to Long. We discovered it as grade schoolers in the Atlanta Bowl bantam league. Steve Leesman was from nearby McLean, but upon joining the league in fifth grade, saw what we all did.

“Jeff was the best bowler,” he said. “It was not a terrible kids league. I know there’s better, but there are certainly worse. He was the best one every step of the way.”

Some of it was bloodlines. Harold Long was arguably the best bowler in town in those early days of the Atlanta Bowl. His son took note.

There was no need for lessons or formal training.

“I just watched and learned,” Jeff Long said.

It was the start of a journey that has seen Long live out a dream as a son and a father, on lanes in Atlanta, Minier, Bloomington, Colfax, Delavan, Lincoln, Pekin and elsewhere.

Bowling is about high scores, certainly, but also about friendships and family bonds.

“The proudest thing I have in my bowling career is I got to bowl with my dad — on the same team, Turner Oil — then I got to bowl with Steve (Leesman) for 40 years and now with my son (Cody) and his son (Lance),” Long said.

“I’ve seen my son shoot 300, I’ve seen his son shoot 300, I’ve seen him shoot 300, myself shoot 300. It’s pretty awesome.”

Long has rolled 13 300 games and a couple others he didn’t turn in for sanctioning. He has bowled two 299s and one 298, as well as two 800 series with a high of 818.

He has won singles, doubles and team championships in Bloomington Bowling Association tournaments. He has helped win numerous team league championships and had the top average in multiple leagues. His high average was 228 and he currently averages in the 215 range in the Tuesday Night Men’s League at Minier Lanes.

The numbers are impressive, but the Hall of Fame? That was not on Long’s radar.

“I’m tickled to death,” he said. “Growing up in Atlanta, I never thought I’d bowl in Bloomington to be honest. I sat out for two or three years (after high school), but Steve was persistently bugging me … ‘come on, you’re going to bowl.’ Finally, I caved in.

“It was so long ago, Steve and I didn’t own a bowling ball. We were sharing a Dick Weber 5-Star ball. We started bowling in a league in Atlanta, then we came to Minier in 1980 and bowled in this (Tuesday night) league.”

Leesman estimates he’s bowled more than 12,000 league games with Long. That’s plenty for him to appreciate Long’s consistency and reliability.

He shows up in every way, which makes sense for a guy who during 40-plus years working at Eaton Corporation in Lincoln once went 17 straight without missing a day.

“He really deserves it,” Leesman said of the Hall of Fame. “Everybody is good for short periods. That matters. But the Hall of Fame in my opinion in any sport is about longevity and dedication. He’s been good for more than 30 years.”

Long took a few years off from bowling while his daughter, Kelsey, and Cody were growing up and participating in sports. He is thankful he did. But more than a decade ago, Lance Leesman lured him back to the lanes.

He coaxed Long into joining a team in a league at Circle Lanes.

“We had always talked about the four of us being on a team … me and dad, Jeff and Cody,” Lance Leesman said. “The four of us bowling together was awesome.

“Jeff was a second dad to me. We all grew up doing everything together. We vacationed with them. I pulled him out of retirement to do this, and I don’t know what he would do sometimes without the stuff we do here. We need him just like he needs us.”

Long credits Keith Anderson and Bud Lawyer for helping him hone his skills. His wife, Donna, has been instrumental as well, supporting Long’s desire to bowl and all of the nights away from home.

He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Oct. 22 at the Ozark House in Bloomington along with Mike Mailloux. Tuesday night, we talked at Minier Lanes about what it means to him. But mostly, we reminisced about good times – so many good times — and laughed until it hurt.

Kindergarten came and went. The friendship rolls along.